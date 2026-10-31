Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 9 (Bet on Arch Manning to Torch Mississippi State)

We have a loaded slate of college football games set to take place and plenty of betting opportunities to go along with it.

If you live in a state or region that allows you to bet on college football player props, then don't be afraid to lock a few of those in on your card today. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorites for you.

College Football Best Prop Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Arch Manning 230+ Passing Yards (+106)

Vernell Brown III Anytime Touchdown (+250)

Bo Jackson 22+ Rush Attempts (+108)

Arch Manning 230+ Passing Yards (+106)

The Mississippi State secondary has been bad this season. Entering this week, the Bulldogs rank 109th in opponent EPA per pass and 114th in opponent pass success rate. There's no denying that Arch Manning has had a rough first half of his season, but a year ago he caught fire in the back half of the 2025 campaign, so the same could be possible in 2026. We also have to consider the fact that he has had to face some elite defenses so far this season.

I'm going to bank on Manning having a breakout performance on Saturday.

Vernell Brown III Anytime Touchdown (+250)

Florida's No. 2 receiver Bailey Stockton is likely to miss this week's game against Georgia, making Vernell Brown III a valuable weapon for the Gators against the Bulldogs. He has already hauled in 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns this season, but with Stockton out, he's likely to see an increase in passes thrown his way. As a result, he could be a great touchdown bet at +250.

Bo Jackson 22+ Rush Attempts (+108)

One of the best ways to ease freshman quarterback Luke Fahey into his first start for Ohio State is for the Buckeyes to lean heavily on their run game, led by running back Bo Jackson. Jackson has only had 22+ carries once this season, but this isn't a normal situation for the Buckeyes. Not only is leaning on its run game going to be a smart strategy, but they should be able to find some success in doing so. USC's defense ranks 111th in opponent EPA per rush and 101st in opponent defensive success rate.

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