No. 11 Texas vs. Mississippi State Live Updates, Observations and Box Score

AUSTIN -- The No. 11 Texas Longhorns host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday night at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, hoping to keep their momentum rolling after a heart-pounding win over Ole Miss last Saturday.

Texas is looking to continue its offensive improvement from a week ago, in a game in which Raleek Brown and Michael Terry dominated in the running game, and Arch Manning looked to be returning to form in the passing game.

Despite three turnovers from Manning, and a season-ending injury to star left tackle from Trevor Goosby, the Longhorns were able to rack up over 400 yards of total offense, inclusing more than 200 yards on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, the Texas defense had Heisman Trophy hopeful Trinidad Chambliss and star running back Kewan Lacy in a blender, forcing Chambliss below 50 percent passing, for the first time in his Ole Miss career. They also forced a career-worst three interceptions of the star QB.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State comes to Austin without the services of their own star quarterback, Kamario Taylor, who was lost to a season-ending injury.

Taking over for Taylor will be journeyman backup QB AJ Swann, who spent time at Vanderbilt, LSU, and Appalachain State, before making his way to Starkville. In good news for the Bulldogs, their star running back Fluff Bothwell is set to see his second-straight week of action after returning last week against Oklahoma.

Follow along with Texas Longhorns On SI after kickoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations from the Saturday night showdown.

Texas vs. Mississippi State Live Updates and Box Score

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter TOTAL Mississippi State Texas

1st Quarter

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