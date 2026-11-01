Cam Coleman's Night vs. Mississippi State Ends in Disappointing Fashion

The Texas Longhorns continue to get hit with injury issues as they look to build up their College Football Playoff resume.

Ahead of Saturday night's Halloween matchup against Mississippi State in Austin, the Longhorns were already without defensive end Colin Simmons and Trevor Goosby, the latter of whom will miss the rest of the season.

Now, another key starter is dealing with an injury.

Texas WR Cam Coleman Out for Rest of Game vs. Mississippi State

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) walks on field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman is out for the rest of the game against Mississippi State after dealing with what appears to be an upper-body injury. Fans will have to wait for a postgame update from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian to get additional details.

He started off the night hot with a 47-yard catch-and-run on the opening drive before hauling in a 14-yard touchdown from Arch Manning one play later. After dropping a long touchdown last week against Ole Miss, it appeared that Coleman was in for a bounce-back performance but the injury ended his chance of adding on to what could have been a big night.

It's unclear when the injury took place but Coleman exited to the locker room in the first half and returned to the bench in street clothes.

He jogged off the field fine but appeared to have his left arm tucked underneath his jacket in what looked like a sling.

Last week against Ole Miss, Coleman exited after suffering an upper-body injury following a hard fall on the turf. He popped up on the injury report but didn't have an injury designation headed into Saturday's game.

Texas fans will be hoping that Coleman is healthy enough to play next week on the road against Missouri.

Cam Coleman Has Had Interesting Season for Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman was the most coveted wide receiver in the transfer portal this offseason after spending his first two years at Auburn. As a result, he garnered some notable hype of the 2026 season with the Longhorns.

However, many fans feel that Coleman has yet to fully live up to the expectations. He's dropped two potential long touchdowns -- one against Ohio State and the other against Ole Miss -- while having some quiet performances mixed in between.

He's had success finding the end zone, but has yet to have that dominant game fans were hoping for.

While counting his final stats against Mississippi State, Coleman has tallied 23 catches for 409 yards and seven touchdowns.

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