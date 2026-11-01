Cam Coleman's Night vs. Mississippi State Ends in Disappointing Fashion
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The Texas Longhorns continue to get hit with injury issues as they look to build up their College Football Playoff resume.
Ahead of Saturday night's Halloween matchup against Mississippi State in Austin, the Longhorns were already without defensive end Colin Simmons and Trevor Goosby, the latter of whom will miss the rest of the season.
Now, another key starter is dealing with an injury.
Texas WR Cam Coleman Out for Rest of Game vs. Mississippi State
Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman is out for the rest of the game against Mississippi State after dealing with what appears to be an upper-body injury. Fans will have to wait for a postgame update from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian to get additional details.
He started off the night hot with a 47-yard catch-and-run on the opening drive before hauling in a 14-yard touchdown from Arch Manning one play later. After dropping a long touchdown last week against Ole Miss, it appeared that Coleman was in for a bounce-back performance but the injury ended his chance of adding on to what could have been a big night.
It's unclear when the injury took place but Coleman exited to the locker room in the first half and returned to the bench in street clothes.
He jogged off the field fine but appeared to have his left arm tucked underneath his jacket in what looked like a sling.
Last week against Ole Miss, Coleman exited after suffering an upper-body injury following a hard fall on the turf. He popped up on the injury report but didn't have an injury designation headed into Saturday's game.
Texas fans will be hoping that Coleman is healthy enough to play next week on the road against Missouri.
Cam Coleman Has Had Interesting Season for Texas
Coleman was the most coveted wide receiver in the transfer portal this offseason after spending his first two years at Auburn. As a result, he garnered some notable hype of the 2026 season with the Longhorns.
However, many fans feel that Coleman has yet to fully live up to the expectations. He's dropped two potential long touchdowns -- one against Ohio State and the other against Ole Miss -- while having some quiet performances mixed in between.
He's had success finding the end zone, but has yet to have that dominant game fans were hoping for.
While counting his final stats against Mississippi State, Coleman has tallied 23 catches for 409 yards and seven touchdowns.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7