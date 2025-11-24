Texas Longhorns Stock Watch After Week 13: Who's Up & Who's Down?
The Texas Longhorns managed to take care of business, with a big-time response after last week's loss, with a convincing performance over the weekend, blowing out the Arkansas Razorbacks at home in a 52-37 win, in a game the Longhorns had to show out.
The Longhorns now have the chance to make a huge statement as they welcome in the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies for the Lone Star Showdown's first time back in Austin since its revival. Texas will have to be at its best to knock off the undefeated Aggies and keep its hopes of the postseason alive.
Some players are improving, while others have taken a back seat. Here's a look at a couple of Longhorns whose stocks are trending upwards or downwards after Texas's dominant showing against the Razorbacks.
Trending Up
Arch Manning, QB
As the Longhorns get further into the season, quarterback Arch Manning continues to look better, and it was no different against the Razorbacks, with a career day for Manning. As the Texas signal caller completed 18 of his 30 pass attempts for a career high 389 yards, and four touchdowns. And that was not all, with Manning also rushing and receiving a touchdown, accounting for six scores on the day.
Manning will have to be at his best against a challenge Aggie defense, and thankfully for the Longhorns, Manning is peaking at the perfect time.
DeAndre Moore Jr., WR
It's been a bit of an up-and-down year for junior wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., with him missing a few games due to injury and at times not being heavily featured in the Longhorns' offense. However, Moore Jr. saw his number called plenty of times against the Razorbacks, finishing with three receptions for 74 yards and having each reception be for a touchdown.
Kade Phillips, CB
Making the biggest jump this week is undoubtedly true freshman cornerback Kade Phillips, who earned his first career start as the corner opposite of Malik Muhammad. Phillips ended the game with four tackles and two pass deflections, one of which broke up a possible Razorback touchdown in the end zone. For his performance, Phillips was praised by Steve Sarkisian postgame.
"He's got a really good demeanor," Sarkisian said. "He's tough, tackles well, he's got good length. I appreciate him at the end; they called pass interference on him, and he was trying to pick it. He plays like he's trying to make plays."
For his impressive outing in his first career start, it should be safe to say that Phillips has earned the starting spot to be the starting cornerback opposite of Muhammad when the Aggies make their way to Austin on Friday.
Trending Down
Jaylon Guilbeau, CB
Taking a hit by being replaced by Phillips is senior cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, who started as the Longhorns' second cornerback in all of their previous 10 games of the season. While the senior has not played terribly by any means, the Longhorns' coaching staff decided to make a change in the secondary, which ultimately paid off and could see Guilbeau's role on the field shrinking.