Texas Longhorns Stock Watch After Week 4: Who's Up & Who's Down?
The Texas Longhorns can head into their bye week with a spark of momentum and an ounce of confidence after their first complete game of the season, after their blowout 55-0 victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats Saturday night.
The Longhorns, especially the offensive side of the ball and quarterback Arch Manning, needed to find anything positive to take with them after their rough outings through the first three offensive games of the season. The defense, undoubtedly the strong point of the Texas squad, continues to show why they're one of the best units in college football with the shutout.
After the Longhorns' impressive weekend performance, here's the weekly look at the players whose stocks are trending up, and with the dominant victory, this edition won't have any Longhorns trending down as Texas prepares to rest this weekend with their bye week before gearing up for their conference opener against the Florida Gators.
Trending Up
Arch Manning, QB
Undoubtedly, the most scrutinized Texas player through the first part of the Longhorns' season. Manning had not played to the unprecedented expectations many had placed on the first-year starter after starting the year completing 47 of his 85 pass attempts for 574 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.
It took four games, but finally the Manning that many people were expecting to see made his presence known against the Bearkats with the third-year quarterback and the Longhorns' offense finally clicking as Manning was 18 of 21 passing for 309 yards and three touchdowns along with two scores on the ground. The performance is certainly to boost Manning's confidence and quiet down the doubters at least for a few weeks.
Ryan Wingo, WR
Just like Manning, the Longhorns' number one option at the wide receiver position has had a slow start to the season as second-year wide receiver Ryan Wingo totaled nine catches for 97 yards and a lone touchdown through three games.
However, against Sam Houston State, Wingo finally found his stride and the connection between him and Manning seems to have sparked, a duo that the Longhorns will need to rely heavily on as the season progresses. Wingo finished the game with four receptions for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with his first being a 53-yard deep shot down the middle of the field.
Roster Depth
With the game against the Bearkats being truly out of reach at halftime, the second half was the perfect opportunity for the Longhorns to give their younger and depth players in-game action, with notable freshmen getting their debuts in safety Jonah Williams, offensive tackle Nick Brooks, among others.
As head coach Steve Sarkisian noted postgame that 75 players saw the field on Saturday, which, as he mentioned, is important for the Longhorns.
"We got a chance to play 75 players tonight, and we just talked about team morale and talked about the way that our team has been practicing for the past couple weeks," Sarkisian said. "The opportunity to play a lot of these guys, some of who are on scout team that contribute to the success of our team, for them to get opportunities to play the night I thought was big."