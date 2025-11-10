Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Suffer Major Blow in 2027 Recruiting Class

The Texas Longhorns no longer have a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks out of the locker room prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have lost their only commitment of the 2027 recruiting class.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas four-star linebacker Taven Epps has reopened his recruitment and decommitted from the Longhorns. He had been committed to Texas since April.

A product of Tustin, CA., Epps had been the only commit in the class for Texas for multiple months, but Steve Sarkisian and co. will now have to do some work to set the building blocks in 2027. Texas already missed out on 2027 five-star quarterback Kavian Bryant to the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week, and this latest news certainly doesn't help cure the frustration.

Taven Epps' Recruiting Journey

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Epps received offers from some of the top programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners, Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Utah Utes, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes and more

Other programs to offer him include Colorado, North Carolina, UCLA, San Diego State, UNLV, Maryland, Kansas and many more.

Epps unofficially visited Texas in March before committing shortly after. Since then, he attended Alabama's camp in Tuscaloosa while taking unofficial visits with North Carolina (June 6), Ohio State (June 9) and USC (Sept. 20).

Taven Epps Seen as "One of The Nation's Most Versatile" Defenders

Texas Longhorns
The loss of Epps certainly stings for the Longhorns, especially when considering some of the praise that he has received from scouts.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said that Epps "is one of the nation's most versatile" defenders. 

"Epps is one of nation’s most versatile defensive players," Biggins wrote. " ... Epps is a jumbo athlete who runs well and plays a physical game. He has a basketball background and his athleticism pops on the hardwood as well. He’s very comfortable playing in space and should be a dominant pass rusher in blitz situations this fall. He’s easily among the most complete defensive players in the region."

That's some high praise.

During the 2023 and '24 seasons at Tustin High School, Epps tallied 76 tackles, 14 tackle for loss, 11 sacks, seven pass breakups and three interceptions (one pick-six).

Texas will certainly gain some talented 2027 recruits down the line, but there's no doubt losing Epps is frustrating for both the coaching staff and fans.

Published
