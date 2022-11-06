Skip to main content

Texas Longhorns vs. TCU: ESPN 'College GameDay' is Coming to Austin

ESPN's iconic college football pregame show will be coming to Austin for the Texas vs. TCU game.
In terms of bowl eligibility, the University of Texas matters.

And in terms of eyeballs? ESPN's famed "College GameDay" pregame show has officially made its decision for its Week 11 locale ... and yes, the Longhorns matter there, so ...

The iconic college football pregame show will be coming to Austin for the Texas vs. TCU game

This will be the second time this season that "College GameDay'' will broadcast live from Austin and on The University of Texas campus this Saturday - and it will be the first time the show will have a Longhorns home game as the featured event twice in one season.

All told, the "GameDay" trip to Austin will be the ninth of its kind, all-time. ... but the show, which will air for three hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT to preview the Big 12 showdown at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC). ... will make it an even 20 in terms of the GameDay set being tied to a Texas game. That includes this year's 20-19 loss to then-No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10.

That particular GameDay show ranks among its most highly-watched programs ever ... meaning, yes, contention and eyeballs are both in play here.

"Contention,'' as Saturday night's win over the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats might be the biggest in coach Steve Sarkisian's time here.

"It's great. I'm really happy for our seniors because we didn't have that opportunity a year ago," Sarkisian said after the win. "To solidify that, that was awesome. But like I told the guys, we're not done."

