Texas Longhorns TE Earns Shout Out from Teammates Following Preseason Performance
Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm made a showstopping play in last night’s week two preseason matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, helping secure the Titans’ 23-20 win.
Gunnar Helm makes 25-yard score on two defenders
Taking on his first season in the pros, the former Longhorn proved yesterday the value he brings to the field.
With 38 seconds left before halftime, Helm secured a 25-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Titans quarterback Brandon Allen — all while fighting off defenders Ronnie Harrison and Jordan Fuller.
“It was a great feeling, but like I said before, it capped off a great drive where it was eight plays, no negative plays, (Brandon Allen) took control, threw a great ball, and I was just trying to make my play,” Helm said in a post-game interview.
Greeted with congratulations and warm welcomes on the sidelines, Helm added that he’s keeping the football from his milestone play.
“I didn’t know you kept preseason ones, so I was just gonna let it go… wait till the one that counted but I’m glad they found it,” Helm said. “I’m gonna keep this one for sure.”
While the former Longhorn didn’t play in week 1, he showed up and showed out in his first preseason game. Including the 25-yard touchdown, Helm tallied up 48 receiving yards and 4 receptions to assist the Titans in their win.
“I was brought here to do a job, I was brought here for a reason — and it’s to make plays like that,” Helm said. “So, you know, that’s kinda my wheelhouse, and it’s just a play (that) I have to make in my mind.”
Helm spent four years at Texas, and recorded nine touchdowns, 79 receptions and 1,022 receiving yards in 25 starts across 54 games — all before being drafted by the Titans in the fourth round of the 2025 Draft.
When discussing his time with the Titans so far, Helm said he feels he’s improved significantly since beginning practice, especially with run blocking.
“I just feel better than I did last year in college, absolutely, whether that’s hand placement, pad level, or just being able to drive my feet and move guys,” Helm said.
While Helm currently sits at 2nd string in the Titans’ depth chart for preseason week 3, his future performances may cause things to shift around prior to their regular season opener on Sep. 7 against the Denver Broncos. Nonetheless, Helm is expected to receive more playing time, all in hopes of making more showstopping plays like Thursday night’s.