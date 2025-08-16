Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward Praises 'Dawg' Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm
With Week 2 of the NFL preseason rolling around, a big opportunity presents itself for rookies and players looking for a role on an NFL squad. Players receive their opportunity to show out in a real game environment, and continue to make impressions on their coaches, one former Texas Longhorn standout has recently made his presence known.
As former Texas Longhorns, and Tennessee Titans rookie tight end, Gunnar Helm showed off his skills in the preseason as the Titans faced the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. Helms' performance earned him top praise from teammate, the 2025 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall draft pick quarterback Cam Ward.
"Gunnar [Helm] is a dawg," Ward said. "Every chance I get to target him in practice, whether I throw a back shoulder ball...he always comes down with it, he's a big target. I think the greatest thing about Gunnar is that he never complains, he's somebody who shows up to work every day and puts the work in."
Gunnar Helm has impressed throughout the offseason
The Titans selected Helm in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and with the preseason well underway, it has been a positive opportunity for the young tight end.
He was targeted four times on Friday against the Falcons, as he caught all four passes for 48 yards and a difficult 25-yard touchdown reception while being draped in double coverage late in the second quarter. And in his first preseason game, Helm was targeted twice, making one catch for 16 yards.
The tight end's performance on Friday also drew praise from his head coach, Brian Callahan. Postgame, Callahan described Helm's contributions as another "positive night" and how quickly the development of Helm has been in the Titans offense, noting how it's been "good to see him coming along".
Helm has also taken the offseason as an opportunity to learn from other top players at his position, as he described what he took from participating in the annual tight ends retreat, Tight End University.
"Being around the greats at my position in this game," Helm said. "Just learning from each other and taking different things from everybody's game ... so just iron sharpening iron at that point."
The former Longhorn gets one final opportunity to make a positive impression to work his way up the depth chart before the start of the regular season as the Titans face the Minnesota Vikings in their final preseason game on Aug. 22.
Gunnar Helm and the Titans will open the regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9 at 3:05 p.m. on FOX.