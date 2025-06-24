Texas Longhorns Three-Star Recruiting Target on Brink of Decision
Three-star offensive tackle Aaron Thomas has announced his top five programs, along with a fast approaching commitment date of June 25.
Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, the recruit has narrowed his search from over 25 programs to these five: Texas A&M, Florida State, Ohio State, Texas and Washington.
With a little over 24 hours until he announces his decision, it remains unclear which program will earn his commitment tomorrow at 8 p.m. CT via a live stream on his Instagram account, @a_train57.
However, there are a few things that experts do know.
Thomas has taken official visits to each of his five top programs, with the exception of Texas. While this isn’t a certain sign that he won’t pick the Longhorns, it’s something worth considering for those following his recruitment.
Additionally, he took his final visit to Texas A&M, making it the last program that had the chance to interact with him in person before his decision. He announced his commitment date before seeing Texas A&M but after seeing Florida State, Ohio State and Washington.
Another piece of information is that his father, Eric Thomas, played offensive lineman at Florida State. This is interesting in terms of his recruitment, but could also be a strong sign for his potential to develop and compete at the general collegiate level.
“The gene pool is strong here and it looks like the younger Thomas is just scratching the surface of how good he can become right now,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote in his description of the player.
At 6-7 and 300 pounds, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 5 overall recruit in Arizona and the No. 36 offensive tackle in the country. Biggins believes that Thomas remains raw in some areas, but thinks that his athletic potential, aggressiveness and ability to finish could translate to a successful stint in college for the prospect. Part of the rawness could also stem from the fact that Thomas played defensive lineman for awhile and just found his home as an offensive lineman during his junior season.
He shows promise as a collegiate performer and could benefit Texas should he choose to commit there. The offensive line is their biggest worry ahead of this upcoming season, and recruiting strong players in the class of 2026 could be crucial if this year's line doesn't exceed the rocky expectations.
The Longhorns already have two 2026 commits at the position, three-stars Maximus Wright and Nicolas Robertson. Adding Thomas would be a solid next move for the Longhorns.