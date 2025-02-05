Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From 4-Star In-State Offensive Tackle

The Texas Longhorns have added a big commitment to the 2026 class - in more ways than one.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium.
Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are coming off of a 2025 cycle in which they finished with the No. 1 class in the country.

Now, they are starting to move toward the same in the 2026 cycle.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have landed a commitment from 2026 four-star Melissa (TX) offensive tackle Maximus Wright. Wright, who picked the Longhorns over Michigan and SMU, stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 290 pounds.

Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood vs. Ohio State
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As it stands, Wright currently holds 22 total offers, including Texas, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Michigan, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, and Kansas State among others.

Rivals.com currently has Wright ranked as a four-star talent, the No. 125 player in the country, No. 18 player in the state of Texas, and the No. 13 offensive tackle in the nation. He also ranks as a three-star recruit, the No. 33 offensive tackle and No. 55 player in the state, and the No. 409 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite Ranking.

Wright took multiple visits to the 40 Acres before making his decision, including one as recently as January 25. He has his official visit still set for June 20th this summer.

He now joins a class that ranks No. 8 in the country per the On3 team rankings alongside five-star QB Dial Bell and four-star receiver Chris Stewart.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Everything Texas Longhorns Players Said After Win vs. No. 22 Missouri

MORE: Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Signs with Agency of San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle

MORE: College Football's Top 2025 QBs: Where Does Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning Rank?

MORE: Texas Baseball 'Chasing the National Championship' in 1st Year With Jim Schlossnagle

MORE: Texas Longhorns' Dual-Sport Freshman Jonah Williams Meshing Well With Baseball Team

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football