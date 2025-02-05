Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From 4-Star In-State Offensive Tackle
The Texas Longhorns are coming off of a 2025 cycle in which they finished with the No. 1 class in the country.
Now, they are starting to move toward the same in the 2026 cycle.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have landed a commitment from 2026 four-star Melissa (TX) offensive tackle Maximus Wright. Wright, who picked the Longhorns over Michigan and SMU, stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 290 pounds.
As it stands, Wright currently holds 22 total offers, including Texas, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Michigan, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, and Kansas State among others.
Rivals.com currently has Wright ranked as a four-star talent, the No. 125 player in the country, No. 18 player in the state of Texas, and the No. 13 offensive tackle in the nation. He also ranks as a three-star recruit, the No. 33 offensive tackle and No. 55 player in the state, and the No. 409 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
Wright took multiple visits to the 40 Acres before making his decision, including one as recently as January 25. He has his official visit still set for June 20th this summer.
He now joins a class that ranks No. 8 in the country per the On3 team rankings alongside five-star QB Dial Bell and four-star receiver Chris Stewart.
