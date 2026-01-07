Texas Longhorns Tight End Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns continue to experience a slew of losses to the transfer portal as they look to build the roster for next season.

Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas tight end Jordan Washington is entering the transfer portal after two seasons on the Forty Acres.

Washington is the third Longhorn in the last 24 hours to enter the portal, joining linebacker Bo Barnes and offensive lineman Daniel Cruz.

Jordan Washington's 2025 Season

Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington and teammates react after Washington scored a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

A Houston native, Washington played in three games as a true freshman in 2024 before utilizing his redshirt.

He then saw an increased role this season, starting two games while making a few big plays during non-conference action and into the SEC slate.

Washington appeared in 12 games while catching seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. His first-career score came in the 55-0 win over Sam Houston. He then got the start over Oklahoma and caught one pass for 13 yards, following this up with a 25-yard catch against Kentucky the following week.

While meeting with the media before the start of the season, Texas tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Banks delivered some notable praise for Washington.

"He can catch, he's got great catch radius," Banks said. "I think the physicality with pads on in the run game is going to be the key for him. He was 218 (pounds), he goes to 260, he gets hurt. He doesn't have a big body of work of blocking. Now he comes into fall camp against some real defensive ends. I mean ... but that's what Jordan brings to the table. I mean, he's a red zone problem as he gets going, because he has such good catch radius and he has great hands."

Texas Tight End Room Looking Much Different

Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington runs the ball against Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Landyn Watson during the second quarter at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

After Jack Endries declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, the Longhorns were immediately in the market for a new tight end and got one out of the portal in Michigan State's Michael Masunas.

The Longhorns are also set to bring back Nick Townsend next season, something that potentially motivated Washington enter the portal. Texas also still has Emaree Winston and Spencer Shannon, neither of whom have announced intentions to enter the portal.

Many Texas fans are excited about what Nick Townsend can bring to the table next season but it remains to be seen how things will for work out for the Longhorns at tight end in 2026.