Former Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Tim Beck is headed to the Sun Belt.

Coastal Carolina has finalized a deal with Beck to become its next head coach. Beck has served as North Carolina State's offensive coordinator since 2020.

According to reports, the deal is worth five years and will pay Beck nearly $1 million a season. The contract will include strong incentives for performance, much like former coach Jamey Chadwell.

Chadwell, who led the Chanticleers to a 31-6 record the past three seasons, agreed to terms on a seven-year contract to replace Hugh Freeze at Liberty. Beck was considered the favorite to replace Chadwell due to his ties to success as a recruiter.

Beck served as Texas' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2017-19. Following a 7-5 finish, then-Longhorns coach Tom Herman demoted Beck to quarterbacks coach only for their bowl against Utah in San Antonio.

During his three seasons in Austin, Beck helped develop the play of Sam Ehlinger. Named the full-time starter in 2018, Ehlinger threw for 8,870 yards, and 68 touchdowns against 22 interceptions. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes and finished with a passer rating of 140.9.

Beck has also worked with Joe Burrow and J.T. Barrett during his time at Ohio State, along with Devin Leary at N.C. State. Leary became one of college football's most stable passers in 2021, throwing 35 touchdowns and five interceptions. while leading the Wolfpack to a 9-3 finish.

At Nebraska, Beck, 56, was named a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2012 and 2013. Prior to coaching in college, Beck was a high school head coach at three schools for nine seasons.

The addition of Beck could make the Chanticleers an intriguing transfer option for Texas quarterback Hudson Card. A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Card was heavily influenced by Beck's words, ultimately leading to him pledging to join the Forty Acres.

