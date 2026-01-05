Texas Longhorns to Host All-Big 12 Running Back on Official Visit

The transfer portal has already dominated any and all headlines surrounding college football, with the transfer portal window now open from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, with many of the country's top available prospects now filing in droves to set up official visits with top programs.

The Texas Longhorns are looking to be big-time players in the transfer portal, already landing one big commitment in Arkansas transfer defensive tackle Ian Geffrard and securing their special teams unit by landing commitments from a trio of specialists.

And now the Longhorns look to keep building their transfer portal class, setting up an official visit with one of the top players available in the portal at a position of dire need for the Longhorns heading into the 2026 season.

Arizona State Transfer Raleek Brown Visits Texas

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Monday morning, OnTexasFootball reported on X that the Longhorns will welcome in Arizona State transfer running back Raleek Brown for an official visit. The redshirt-junior has spent the last two seasons in 2024 and 2025 with the Sun Devils.

Brown is viewed as one of the top available players in the transfer portal, rated as a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports, and is ranked as a top 75 player in the portal. Brown is also viewed as one of the top players at his position, ranked as the No. 5 running back in the transfer portal.

The transfer running back is coming off his best season of college football, where he rushed for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns on 186 carries, averaging over six yards per carry in 2025. While also being a key piece in the Sun Devils' passing game, recording 34 receptions for 239 yards and an additional two touchdowns.

The running back notched four games with 100 yards rushing against Mississippi State, Texas State, TCU, and Colorado. Brown's best performance of the season came against the Buffaloes, where he rushed for 255 yards, averaging 11.6 yards per carry and a touchdown.

Brown's 1,141 rushing yards were the second most in the Big 12, just behind BYU running back LJ Martin, who led the conference with 1,305 rushing yards. For his efforts in 2025, Brown was recognized with an All-Big 12 First Team Selection.

The California native began his career with the USC Trojans, where he spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA, the running back was rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 3 player at his position in the 2022 recruiting class.