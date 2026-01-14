Texas Longhorns to Host SEC Edge Rusher for Transfer Portal Visit

Despite making some massive transfer portal additions recently, the Texas Longhorns are not slowing down when it comes to retooling the roster.

After adding two pieces on offense Sunday with the signings of wide receiver Cam Coleman and running back Hollywood Smothers, the Longhorns are now aiming to bolster the defense.

And once again, Steve Sarkisian and staff are looking within the SEC in order to do so.

Texas to Host Tennessee Edge Rusher Caleb Herring

Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring celebrates after a tackle during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per reports from Inside Texas, the Longhorns are expected to host Tennessee edge rusher Caleb Herring for a visit, a good sign that the team could be closing in on a commitment.

A product of Newnan, GA., Herring arrived to Tennessee as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

He saw immediate playing time as a true freshman, appearing in 11 games while posting one sack and one forced fumble. Herring then played in 12 of Tennessee's 13 games in 2024, but his most impactful campaign came this past season.

Herring played in 13 games in 2025, tallying 14 total tackles, four sacks and two pass breakups. Two of his best performances came in SEC play, as he had three solo tackles and a sack in the loss to Georgia before having two more sacks against Mississippi State two weeks later.

Herring also got his first-career start against New Mexico State in November and finished that game with another sack.

Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring heads to the locker room at halftime of the NCAA college football game against ETSU in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Longhorns can land Herring, he would be the latest addition to what's already a talented transfer portal class for Texas, one that already features multiple SEC players.

Along with Coleman and Smothers, Texas has landed portal commitments from LSU lineman Zion Williams, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas and Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard.

Not to mention, the Longhorns also added to their special teams in a major way by bringing on Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.

Sarkisian has always made it clear that the Longhorns will never put all of their focus into the portal, instead prioritizing high school recruiting and development, but it's hard not to love what Texas has done so far this offseason as the team looks to make it back to the College Football Playoff.