Texas Longhorns in Top 4 for Key CB Recruiting Target

The Texas Longhorns are wrapping up spring practice, but head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff remain busy.

In addition to landing surprise prospects in the 2026 class, the Longhorns are fighting hard to build on the No. 12 recruiting class in 2027.

The Longhorns got another win on that front earlier this week, when one of their top targets put the Longhorns in his top-four.

4-star CB Montre Jackson Has Texas Longhorns Among Finalists

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Four-star class of 2027 cornerback Montre Jackson announced that Texas was in his final top-four via Hayes Fawcett on X.

The Longhorns joind Texas Tech, SMU and Ole Miss in Jackson's group of finalists.

Take a look:

NEWS: Four-Star CB Montre Jackson is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 185 CB from Garland, TX is ranked as a Top 5 CB in the Lone Star State (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?https://t.co/mS78sZ60OK pic.twitter.com/5uXh2JJVDN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2026

Jackson, who hails from Garland, Texas' Lakeview Centennial, is the No. 18 cornerback and No. 20 Texas-based player overall in his class.

The 6'1, 185 lb football and track athlete would be the ninth player in Texas' '27 haul and the second cornerback, joining fellow four-star Karnell James. He and James already share some camaraderie, as Jackson reposted James' announcement of an offer he received from Georgia earlier today.

Jackson has already been projected to land in Austin by Rivals and currently sits at an 86.4% chance to be a Longhorn according to the recruiting site. That is up from their Sam Spiegelman's previous 60% confidence in the prediction.

There is still plenty of time for things to change, the Longhorns will need to fend off Ole Miss and their new head coach Pete Golding, who is no doubt looking to make splashes early in his tenure. Ole Miss and Texas are the only two schools to have 'Warmer' designations from 247 Sports, however SMU remains in the running as a school that is located just 15 miles away from Jackson's hometown.

Texas Tech rounds out Jackson's list and while there is little smoke blowing that way at the moment, the Red Raiders have been willing to drop bags on recruits in the past.

Still, the Longhorns remain in front. Jackson even took a visit to Austin last weekend.

If Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp do land Jackson, they will be getting a speedy field-corner who has developed hand-usage and whose understanding of the game and tackling ability are constantly growing.

Every defensive scheme needs corners who can flat out run and cover, and that is exactly what Jackson is.

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