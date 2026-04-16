Texas Longhorns Just Signed 2026 Recruit From Out of Nowhere

The Texas Longhorns have already had their talented 2026 recruiting class on campus for a few months now.

From winter workouts and now through most of spring practice, the incoming freshmen class has started to get acclimated to life on the Forty Acres while also learning the playbook for the upcoming season this fall.

With the 2026 cycle in the rearview mirror, most of the attention has shifted to the 2027 class, but Texas is making one final addition to its current group of freshman before the regular season begins.

Texas Signs Unranked EDGE Brinley Tita

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas assistant coach LaAllan Clark announced on X that the Longhorns have added unranked Summer Creek (Humble, TX) edge rusher Brinley Tita to the 2026 class.

Horns247 also reported that the Longhorns have officially signed Tita and that he will enroll in classes on May 31 before presumably joining the team this summer.

@BrinleyTita welcome to the Brotherhood!! Let’s get to work !! 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 — Coach LaAllan Clark (@CoachLCTrenches) April 16, 2026

It's clear that Clark has built a solid relationship with Tita, or else he wouldn't have gone out of his way to help announce the news on social media. Texas was the only Division I team to have offered Tita, and he's now set to be a member of a championship-level roster this season.

Per 247Sports' database, Tita has also received an offer from D-II Henderson State and likely has a slew of other offers from Division II programs, but will be beginning his college career at Texas instead.

The news certainly came from out of nowhere. Most 2026 commits across the country have already enrolled at their respective programs and are multiple weeks into the spring practice schedule. But Tita's story is certainly unique, something Texas fans might come to appreciate in the future.

Tita joins a Longhorns 2026 freshmen class that features some of the program's future stars. Texas quarterback Dia Bell along with wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. and running back Derek Cooper highlight the offensive skill position players while cornerback Samari Matthews and linebackers Tyler Atkinson and Kosi Okpala headline the defensive side.

It's possible Tita will redshirt the 2026 season, as he will likely only receive some late-game snaps in non-conference play at the very most. But regardless, he will look to eventually carve out a role on Will Muschamp's defense after a few seasons with the Longhorns.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.