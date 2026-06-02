Recruiting Intel After A Star-Studded Texas Longhorns 2028 Prospect Camp

It's a busy time in Austin for the Texas Longhorns as they have their eyes set on the 2026 season ahead, and a summer full of recruiting visits from some of the top 2027 targets in the cycle for the program.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff, while the recruiting trips are mainly spent on the future, as in next year, they are also getting a head start on the recruiting classes for the season after them as well.

Over the weekend, the Longhorns hosted an elite camp for the 2028 and 2029 recruits, who got to show off and have conversations with the coaching staff. Many of the recruits were buzzing with excitement and shared their experiences with the Texas Longhorns on SI.

Kellan Hall, No. 3 Recruit in 2028

Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) lines up against the Texas Longhorns defense during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Hall is one of the top recruits in the class, and for good reason as well. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, he is a dominant force along the defensive line and is one of the most sought-after recruits early on in the cycle. It was a first-time meeting, but the Longhorns made a great first impression on him.

"It was a really good. First time up there, so I didn't know what to expect, but after leaving, it checked a lot of boxes," Hall tells me. The coaches appreciated me coming up there, and they want to get me back so we can talk more in depth about everything football and non-football."

Ryan Wiley, 2028 WR

A fast-rising receiver in the class, he stands at 6-foot, 167 pounds, and had a great camp. He turned the performance into an offer from the Longhorns and was impressed by his time on campus.

"It was great, had too much fun," Wiley tells Texas Longhorns On SI. "I was able to talk with coach Jackson and coach Sark, and they really like me, and they even offered me today. But they just are saying keep working and they’ll be in touch with things of that nature"

Tristin Gaines, No. 14 QB in 2028

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The No. 2 quarterback from the Lone Star State, and a four-star recruit, Gaines is one of the top quarterbacks in the class. No quarterbacks at the camp were offered over the weekend, but Gaines believes he had a great performance, and an offer could soon be on the way for him.

"It went good. They said they are still evaluating. Texas is a bit different when it comes to QB. Milwee came to the school twice. They took a lot of footage at the camp. Their process is just different from most programs." Gaines tells the Texas Longhorns On SI.

Micah Rhodes, No. 5 RB in 2028

Top Running Back Recruit Micah Rhodes at a Texas Longhorns football camp | Micah Rhodes (@themicahrhodes) on X

Once an Oklahoma Sooners commit, Rhodes decommitted after coaching changes and is now one of the hottest players on the market. The Longhorns are big players in his recruitment, as they and Georgia are at the top of Rhodes list. Continued relationships with the coaching staff are the difference maker here.

"Ever since dropping in the [recruiting] ranks, I’ve really wanted to compete against some of those guys I see jumped ahead of me, and I got that opportunity yesterday," Rhodes tells me. "I’m really cool with coach JG and coach Juluke they came to see me in spring ball and gave me a few things to work on and they both got to see my improvements since then"

Sukora Cooper Jr., 2029 WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A 2029 receiver that many recruiting analysts believe will not only be the No. 1 receiver in his class, but potentially the top recruit as well. The talent is all there, and as he continues to grow his frame, it's easy to see why he is already so coveted on the recruiting trail.

"It was great," Cooper said. "Coach Jackson was saying how I could be a top recruit in my class, and to keep working and never settle."

Adrian Peterson Jr., 2032 RB

The son of NFL and college football legend Adrian Peterson, while carrying his father's name, wants to carve his own career path. There is still plenty of time in his recruitment, and the Longhorns invited him to camp, where he fell in love with the Forty Acres. The Longhorns are one of his dream schools, and could be major contenders in a few years.

"I had good impressions on this camp the stadium and facility were nice and the coaching was good," Peterson tells me. "I think UT definitely made a good impression it was my first time visiting there and I’m glad I was able to meet the coaching staff and get a workout in there."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.