Texas Longhorns Linked to Elite Transfer WR
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could reportedly have interest in one of the top return specialists in the transfer portal this spring.
On3’s Pete Nakos (paid content) recently pointed out the Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes as potential early teams to watch in the race for BYU transfer wide receiver Keelan Marion, an elite return man who entered the portal on Friday after two seasons with the Cougars.
A First-team All-American and Second-team All-Big 12 selection this past season due to his special teams production, the Atlanta native still has two years of eligibility remaining after playing the first two seasons of his career at UConn.
The Longhorns face some uncertainty in the return game following the departure of receiver Silas Bolden, who was electric and productive as a punt returner for Texas in 2024. The Oregon State transfer finished the season with 30 punt returns for 315 yards and a touchdown that came in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Arizona State.
For as impressive as Bolden was, Marion would be considered an upgrade for the Longhorns if they can secure his services. He returned 18 kickoffs for 472 yards and two touchdowns in 2024 and was one of only five players in FBS with at least kickoff return touchdowns. His 26.2 yards per kickoff return led the Big 12.
In 42 career games, Marion has tallied 76 catches for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 30 carries for 136 yards and five more scores on the ground.
In BYU'S 35-6 loss to Texas during the 2023 season, Marion was one of the lone bright spots for the Cougars. He finished the game with three catches for 30 yards and five kickoff returns for 105 yards.
If Texas eventually secures a signature from Marion, he would join what has turned into an elite transfer class for the Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian and staff have landed tight end Jack Endries (Cal), kicker Mason Shipley (Texas State), Brad Spence (Arkansas), defensive linemen Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (North Carolina), Lavon Johnson (Maryland) and Hero Kanu (Ohio State), punter Jack Bouwmeester (Utah) and wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (Stanford).
The Longhorns are also reportedly in the mix for Syracuse defensive lineman transfer Maraad Watson along with Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.