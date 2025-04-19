Texas Longhorns 'Heavily in Mix' for Syracuse Transfer
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have been red hot in the transfer portal as of late, something that could potentially continue in the coming days.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns are one of four programs "heavily in the mix" for Syracuse defensive lineman transfer Maraad Watson. Other programs in contention for the 6-3, 313-pound sophomore are the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs.
An Irvington, N.J. native, Watson finished his freshman year this past season with 30 total tackles (15 solo), one sack and one pass breakup. In Syracuse's upset win over No. 6 Miami, he had a career-high six total tackles.
According to 247Sports' transfer rankings, Watson is the No. 4 overall player currently available in the portal. He's listed as a four-star transfer.
A three-star recruit in the 2024 class out of Irvington High School in New Jersey, Watson originally committed to Kent State before flipping to Syracuse in December 2023. He had received offers from programs like Tennessee, Nebraska, Akron, Rutgers and many more. Watson tallied 72 total tackles and 15 sacks in just seven games during his senior year of high school.
If the Longhorns can land Watson, he'd join a transfer class that features tight end Jack Endries (Cal), kicker Mason Shipley (Texas State), defensive linemen Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (North Carolina), Lavon Johnson (Maryland) and Hero Kanu (Ohio State) along with linebacker Brad Spence (Arkansas), wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (Stanford) and punter Jack Bouwmeester (Utah)