Texas Longhorns 'Tremendous' Defense Has Kirby Smart's Attention
No. 10 Texas takes on No. 5 Georgia this week in yet another top ten matchup for the Longhorns, continuing their difficult SEC schedule.
With a college football playoff berth on the line for the Longhorns, a win on Saturday could be just what the team needs to secure its third straight playoff appearance.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently spoke on the matchup, emphasizing the problems Texas will pose for the Bulldogs' offense.
Smart Prepares for a Difficult Texas Defense
"They're really effective in that [run defense] last year, they're built for the line of scrimmage, they're built to be physical," Smart said. "They fit things really well ... They're very disruptive, they create turnovers, aggressive. They got good players at the end of the day."
Texas currently boasts the top run defense in the SEC, allowing opponents an average of 78.7 rushing yards per game. On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs boast the fourth-best rushing offense in the conference, averaging 197.2 rushing yards per game. If Texas can maintain its recent success, they could get the best of Georgia on the ground.
It's not just the run game that Texas has become effective against opponents in, but getting to the quarterback as well.
"They're tremendous, they got great effort," Smart said. "They rush really hard. They're leaders. They've got stars all over their defense...When you watch that defense play, they play hard, they get after the quarterback, they disguise things well. Very disruptive."
The Longhorns are currently tied with Texas A&M for the second-most team sacks in the nation. Currently, Texas has tallied 34 sacks this year, 18 of which have come in the past three games.
"There's a lot of challenges," Smart said. "When it comes to you know, dropping back, throwing the ball and trying to run the ball when you want to be balanced they're really good at making you not be balanced."
The Longhorns' defense has been the anchor of the team this season, but the offense has recently begun to take shape. In the past two games, quarterback Arch Manning has combined for 674 passing yards and six touchdowns. A stark difference from the start of the season, Texas could pose a serious challenge for Georgia come Saturday.
With one of the best defenses in the country and an offense that seems to have found its stride, if Texas can take a win Saturday, the College Football Playoffs may be in reach. Saturday's game is set for 6:30 CT and will air on ABC.