Texas Longhorns New Starter Lands in Top 20 of 'Freaks' List
The Texas Longhorns have one of the more talented rosters in all of college football, which is why many see the Longhorns as perennial championship contenders heading into the 2025 season. With as much talent as Texas has on its roster, one player in particular stands out among his peers.
As Bruce Feldman of The Athletic put out his "Freaks List" on Monday morning, he compiled a list of the top athletes in all of college football. As for the Longhorns, they featured one player on the list in new starting offensive tackle ,Trevor Goosby, who was ranked at No. 17 on the list. Goosby takes over the starting role at left tackle for Kelvin Banks Jr.
"At 6-7 1/3, 311 pounds, Goosby clocked a flying 10-yard sprint of 1.44 seconds, grading at an extremely high level in terms of his acceleration for an offensive lineman," Feldman said. "His max speed of 20 mph this offseason was almost as impressive. He bench pressed 365 pounds and jumped the highest of any of the Longhorn O-linemen."
How many "freaks" do the Texas Longhorns play in 2025?
The Longhorns face off against a number of players on Feldman's list; Texas takes on a total of nine players from five different programs that the Longhorns will face in 2025.
Texas faces two of the players ranked in the top 10 in their big-time season opener clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jeremiah Smith topped the list, to no surprise. The second-year wide receiver took college football by storm as a true freshman, finishing the season with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Buckeyes' No. 1 option en route to a national championship.
The second Buckeye on the list is linebacker Sonny Styles, rounding out the top-10 at No. 10. Styles anchored Ohio State's defense, finishing the season with 100 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble.
As the Longhorns open conference play with a trip to Gainesville, they will see another pair of players listed as they take on the Florida Gators. In four-star true freshman EDGE Jayden Woods, who came in at No. 40 and was the No. 10 player at his position in the 2025 recruiting class, and second-year running back Jadan Baugh at No. 53, who finished his freshman campaign with 673 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
The very next week, Texas takes on another pair, in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma. With transfer running back Jaydn Ott listed at No. 55, who makes his way to Norman from Cal, and senior defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings, who appears at No. 82.
In the Longhorns' final stretch of the season, they face a trio of "freaks" in Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers, who was listed at No. 15, and cornerback Kolbey Taylor at No. 62. And on Texas' trip up to Athens, they face Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris, who Feldman lists at No. 96