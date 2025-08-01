New Look Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Developing 'Gritty' Identity in Fall Camp
A huge topic of discussion for the Texas Longhorns all offseason is how their offensive line will shake up, and the production Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood can get out of the new look group as the 2025 season progresses for the Longhorns.
With good reason, as the Longhorns lose four out of their five starting offensive linemen from a season ago, all four of whom have moved on to the NFL. The only returner on a group that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award last season, given to college football's most outstanding offensive line unit, is right guard DJ Campbell. One of the new starters along the offensive line, left tackle Trevor Goosby, spoke after Thursday's practice on how the new offensive line group wants to establish itself.
"I think we are a really gritty O-line, gritty and ground and pound," Goosby said. "We just have that move somebody of the ball establishment about ourselves and identity about ourselves, that's kind of what we pride ourselves on."
What can the Texas Longhorns' Starting Offensive Line Look like to start the 2025 Season
Trevor Goosby steps into his third season and the starting role at left tackle with big shoes to fill, taking over for Kelvin Banks Jr., who left Texas as a multi-time All-American, an Outland Trophy winner, Lombardi Award winner, and in the 2025 NFL Draft was selected No. 9 overall by the New Orleans Saints. Goosby showed flashes of his potential a year ago, playing vital snaps towards the end of the season, coming in for an injured Banks against the Texas A&M Aggies, and he made his first career start in the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
As the only returner from a season ago, right guard DJ Campbell has played much more compared to the other linemen who will be playing next to him. With 30 starts and 37 games played over his three seasons with the Longhorns, Campbell's experience will be needed to anchor Texas's offensive line. At left guard, however, is where Texas will lack the playing experience, as fourth-year offensive linemen Neto Umeozulu projects to take over the position. Although with no career starts in his four years at Texas, Umeozulu is not new to the program and to the offense, which could benefit him as he moves into the starting lineup.
Cole Hutson will be looked upon to take over for long-time starter Jake Majors at center. Replacing a player like Majors with a program record of 56 career starts will not be a simple task, but with three years of experience in the Longhorns system and 13 starts credited to his name. Hutson has a decent amount of playing experience, especially in the interior of the offensive line, but a move to center will not be the easiest task, with the increase in responsibility.
The right tackle spot is still up in the air as the Longhorns enter fall camp with third-year Andre Cojoe and sophomore Brandon Baker battling for the starting role. The two will compete for the spot for the rest of camp, with Steve Sarkisian focused on consistent reps as he noted after Wednesday's practice.
"I want to see a level of consistency out of those guys at right tackle, for both those guys were pushing them to get out of their shell, get out of their comfort zone and play a little more nastily," Sarkisian said.