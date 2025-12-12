Texas Longhorns LB Declares for NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns are losing another linebacker to the big leagues this offseason.

Texas linebacker Trey Moore announced Thursday that he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft after spending two years with the Longhorns. He now joins linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. as the second Texas player to declare for the draft since the end of the regular season.

A San Antonio native and a product of Smithson Valley High School, Moore started his career in his hometown with the UTSA Roadrunners. He was originally unranked by most major outlets coming out of high school but has now turned himself into a potential NFL Draft pick this upcoming spring.

Trey Moore's NFL Draft Message

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore announced his decision on social media, pointing to his time at both UTSA and Texas for helping him get to this point. He said both programs will be a part of who he is forever.

"I am extremely grateful and blessed to have had an amazing college football career," Moore wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has been a part of it. Thank you to UTSA for believing in me when not many did. I will never forget my experiences there, or the greatness we accomplished together. I will always be a

Roadrunner."

"Thank you to the University of Texas for taking me in and allowing me to be part of such an incredible program. although my time here was short, I am a Longhorn for life. to my family - thank you for supporting me and my decisions every step of the way," he continued. "I couldn't have achieved anything without you. ... With that being said, I'm only just getting started. The work continues. I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft."

Trey Moore's College Career

Texas Longhorns linebacker Trey Moore against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore had just one tackle during his freshman season at UTSA in 2021 but he quickly burst onto the scene after that.

In 2022, Moore finished with a career-high 56 total tackles while adding eight sacks, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups.

He used this as a springboard to have a career-best season in 2023 when he won the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year after finishing with an impressive 14 sacks and one interception.

Moore then transferred to Texas before the 2024 season. His numbers dipped a bit as the competition in the SEC increased but he still had a significant impact on an elite Texas defense. In his first year with the Longhorns, Moore had 36 total tackles (23 solo), 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass breakup.

And in 2025, Moore tallied 34 total tackles (21 solo), three sacks and three pass breakups.