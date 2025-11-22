Texas Longhorns LB Likely Suspended for First Half vs. Texas A&M
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have potentially lost a key defender for the first half of their highly-anticipated rivalry matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Texas linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith was ejected for targeting in the second half of Saturday's win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, meaning he will be suspended for the first half of the Texas A&M game if the SEC upholds the ruling.
Texas has the option to appeal the decision, but it's rare that the SEC overturns targeting calls after the fact, especially when the officials already confirmed it upon review during the game.
Another Texas Longhorns LB Down?
The Longhorns were already without star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against Arkansas after suffering a hand injury against Georgia. If Smith's suspension becomes official, the Texas coaching staff will have a big decision to make about whether or not to play Hill Jr. against Texas A&M.
If Smith (first half) and Hill Jr. are both out against Texas A&M, the Longhorns will have to lean on Liona Lefau at linebacker. He had a 52-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown against Arkansas and has been a steady face on the Texas defense all season long.
Smith offers a speed element at linebacker that benefits Texas outside the numbers.
"Ty'Anthony gives us that speed factor that you have to have at the dime position for us," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said.
Headed into the Arkansas game, he had posted 44 total tackles (27 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup this season.
Steve Sarkisian Has Praised Ty'Anthony Smith
Leading up to the Arkansas game, Sarkisian had some nice praise for both Smith and Lefau as Hill Jr.'s status continued to trend downward.
"Liona has played a ton of football for us, and he's played multiple positions for us," Sarkisian said. "Ty'Anthony has really come on, and I'm really proud of him of how far he's come in our program and the impact that he's had at linebacker. So we feel very comfortable. Those two guys feel very comfortable."
It's no secret that the Longhorns will need one of their best defensive performances of the season in order to upset the Aggies, who will stroll into Austin with an 11-0 record on Black Friday after taking down the Samford Bulldogs.
In last year's 17-7 win over Texas A&M in College Station, Smith finished with one solo tackle.