Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Live In-Game Updates
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns (7-3) return home to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, where they are set to welcome their old Southwest Conference rival Arkansas Razorbacks (2-8), hoping to keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive.
The Horns are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 35-10 loss to the Georgia in Athens last Saturday, that put a serious dent in their post season hopes.
Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are in the midst of an eight-game skid, and have yet to win a game on the road, or in SEC play this season.
The 'Scary' Razorbacks
That said, the Hogs are not to be taken lightly. In their six SEC matchups this season, Bobby Petrino's team has lost every game by single digits, including one-score losses to elite teams such as Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.
That near-success is thanks in large part to an elite offense - led by star quarterback Taylen Green - that ranks No. 3 in the SEC in total offense and No. 6 in the conference in scoring offense.
"I think it's a very scary game, because this is a very dangerous Arkansas team, and we addressed that with the team this morning," Texas head coach Sarkisian said this week. "Turn the tape on, it catches their attention real quick. ... I know our guys are excited about the opportunity, but we need to be careful."
Where the Razorbacks have fallen short, however, is on defense, where they rank dead last in the conference in both total defense and scoring defense.
That being said, the Longhorns have had their own issues in the last few weeks defensively as well, surrendering 30+ points in each of their last three games, and allowing 11 touchdown passes and an average of over 300 yards per game through the air to opposing quarterbacks over that stretch.
To make things worse for Texas, star linebacker Anthony Hill, who has been the Longhorns' best defensive player this season, is set to miss the game after suffering a hand injury in the loss to Georgia.
With Hill out, the MIKE linebacker responsibilities will likely fall to Trey Moore, who has been solid for the Longhorns this season.
That said, not having Hill on the field will surely be a detriment to the Horns.
Following along for live drive-by-drive updates and the box score below after kick off from Campell-Williams Field.
Live Updates:
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
FINAL
Arkansas
Texas