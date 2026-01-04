Texas Longhorns Retain Talented Linebacker Ahead For 2026 Season

The Texas Longhorns are hosting a multitude of players from the transfer portal as they look to bolster their roster for the 2026 season in hopes of making another push to play late into the playoffs.

Despite hosting new players, they are also in the midst of negotiating with players from their previous season. One of those includes their ultra-talented linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith, who will be retained by the Longhorns for next season, according to Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle.

Smith is expected to be a major player for the Longhorns next season. After being on the receiving end of an exodus of players on defense, keeping a player with the talent level and program familiarity that Smith has will be an excellent start for new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Experience where it Matters

Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (25) and linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) react after an interception during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With the departure of Anthony Hill Jr. and Liona Lefau, the Longhorns were going to need someone to step up into the linebacker role, filling the void left by Hill and Lefau. Smith was expected to be that player, and showed exactly what he is capable of during the Citrus Bowl in their dominant win over the Michigan Wolverines.

Smith finished with his best game of the season, leading the team in tackles with nine, including eight of them being solo tackles. He added a tackle for loss while also coming away with two interceptions, his only ones of the season, with both happening during critical moments of the Longhorns' win over the Wolverines.

The flash of brilliance was a cap in what became a true breakout sophomore season, finishing with career highs in tackles with 59, career highs in passes defended with three, and a new career high in interceptions as well. While also proving his ability to create turnovers, he forced two fumbles and recovered one. The breakthrough came after his 2024 freshman season, during which he saw action in all 16 games the Longhorns played that year.

Smith would finish his freshman campaign with one interception, 16 solo tackles, including eight of them as solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and would also be credited with half a sack. After turning that freshman season into a stellar sophomore year, the Longhorns look like they will have their veteran linebacker they can lean on as they rebuild their defense under Muschamp ahead of the 2026 season.

The Longhorns will continue to add talent through the portal, as it remains open from January 2 to January 16. However, being able to retain a talent like Smith is a good sign of faith that the Longhorns' defense will be just fine for the 2026 season.

