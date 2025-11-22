Arch Manning on Pace for Big Game as Texas Longhorns Lead Arkansas at Halftime
Texas Longhorns fans may finally be getting the Arch Manning they were promised at the beginning of the season.
Manning has seen the hype of being the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite on the No. 1 team in the nation and has been labeled “college football’s first flop.” He has experienced things that most players encounter over a four-year career over his first season as a starter. Since a rough stretch in the middle of the year, Manning has turned it around and has been on fire to close the regular season.
Manning has been a one-man wrecking crew in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks and has been a major reason for Texas’ 24-20 lead at the halftime break.
Southwest Conference Rivalry Renewed
Arkansas kicker Scott Starzyk put the Razorbacks on the board initially and hit field goals of 51 and 33 yards with plenty of leg.
Within four plays of the first Arkansas field goals, Manning hit wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 46-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 7-3 lead.
On the next Longhorns drive, Manning proved he can do it all when he caught a four-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Parker Livingstone on a variation of the Philadelphia Eagles’ “Philly Special” trick play to move the Texas lead to 14-6.
The Razorbacks offense, led by impressive athlete Taylen Green at quarterback can keep up with any team and can score on any given play. Running back Mike Washington Jr. showcased a “grown-man run,” crushing Texas star safety Michael Taaffe on his way to the end zone to cut the Longhorns’ lead to one point.
Manning and the Longhorns immediately responded with another big play of their own with a touchdown pass to a wide-open Livingstone to make it 21-13, Texas.
Green and the Razorbacks marched down the field and capped off a drive with a read option quarterback keeper for a touchdown by Green to make it 21-20.
Both quarterbacks have been impressive in this one. Manning has completed 10 of his 18 attempts for 213 yards and two touchdowns, with a four-yard receiving touchdown. On the other side, Green has completed 8 of his 17 attempts for 96 yards. On the ground, he has 56 yards and a touchdown.
In a game that has been nothing but offense, the winner will likely be decided by who gets a stop in a critical moment in the second half.
The Longhorns are set to receive the second-half kickoff.