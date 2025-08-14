Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Early Season Preview: Keys To Victory
For fans of the long and forgotten SWAC conference, the renewal of the Texas Longhorns' and Arkansas Razorbacks' rivalry last season brought back memories and bad blood between the two programs.
Now, with entirely different expectations for both teams in 2025, Sam Pittman's team will look to play spoiler in what could be a storybook season for Steve Sarkisian's squad. Hoping to land an upset, sandwiched between the Longhorns' two most challenging conference games of the season, the matchup has all the makings of one.
The Longhorns will have to focus on a few things if they hope to walk into their last week of the season off a win.
Containing Taylen Green
In his second season in Bobby Petrino's offense, Green could have an even better season in 2025, after nearly finishing 2024 with one of the best seasons by a quarterback in program history.
Finishing the year with 3,756 total yards (602 rushing, 3,154 passing), he was just 40 yards away from breaking the program record for the most offensive yards by an Arkansas quarterback of 3,795, set by Ryan Mallett in 2010.
More impressively, Green has not finished a season in his career with double-digit interceptions despite having a minimum of 200 attempts the last three seasons. His combination of ball security and ability to extend plays using his mobility makes him a dual threat to opposing defenses.
While the wide receiver group has raised question marks for the 2025 season, a revamped offensive line should help Green have a productive senior season. The Longhorns have a stout defense, but a dual-threat quarterback can humble even the best defense.
Limiting Green's ability will not only force his wideouts to beat you, but it will also strain a running back room that is still trying to figure out who its workhorse will be.
Avoiding Looking Ahead
The matchup against the Razorbacks is between the Longhorns' conference kryptonite, Georgia, and their biggest rivals, Texas A&M.
There is a chance that the Longhorns are undefeated heading into the matchup. A win against the Bulldogs would be a high that Sarkisian's team has not felt in their lone season in the SEC, so while cathartic, and with their first home game against the Aggies in 15 years looming, it could be easy for them to look ahead.
The culture within the locker room points to this not being a problem, but as the season grows later and bodies start to wear down, the matchup screams upset. Defending Forty Acres and waiting to host the Aggies, fresh off a win would be a big mental victory for the Longhorns.