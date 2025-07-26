Texas Longhorns vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Way-Too-Early Preview: Predictions
The Texas Longhorns will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the second consecutive year on Oct. 25, 2025.
The Longhorns defeated the Bulldogs by a 22 point margin in 2024, with the final score reading as 35-13. Mississippi finished with an SEC record of 0-8 last year and an overall record of 2-10.
They have addressed last season’s failures by adding new players from the transfer portal this year, but Texas still outmatches them on paper when it comes to personnel.
Just inside of three months from the matchup, Texas Longhorns on SI staff members have predicted the outcome of this SEC battle:
Henry Hipschman, Staff Writer
Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns at this point in the season should have a good rhythm with Manning at quarterback. Facing a Mississippi state team that was 2-10 last year, Texas should cruise to another victory. The Longhorns elite defense should also provide plenty of big plays against the Bulldogs.
Prediction: Texas 35, Mississippi State 7
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
This shouldn’t be a game the Longhorns have any problem in. Last season, the Longhorns made quick work of the Bulldogs with Arch Manning making his first start against a Power Four opponent. Even with this game being in Starkville, the talent gap is about as wide as you’ll find in the SEC.
Prediction: Texas 41, Mississippi State 17
Tyler Firtel, Staff Writer
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are not given any favors in having to face Tennessee, Texas A&M and Florida in the lead up to their Texas matchup.
With one of the most difficult schedules in the country, the Bulldogs will still be looking for their first conference win of the season before and after the Longhorns come into town. Manning, who made his sole SEC start against Jeff Lebby's team last year, has no trouble in Davis Wade Stadium, the defense also backing him up as Texas look comfortable and ahead to the back half of conference play.
Prediction: Texas 34, Mississippi State 10
Ylver Deleon-Rios, Staff Writer
Texas handled Mississippi State last year at home. I would imagine there would be no difference this year when Texas travels to Starkville. Any road game is always tricky, but I believe Texas should have no trouble against the Bulldogs. I would expect Texas to win by a big margin, very comfortably.
Prediction: Texas 42, Mississippi State 10
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
Mississippi State had a season to forget in 2024, losing every single conference game that they were a part of, and not much adjustment was made this offseason, and home field advantage can only get you so far against a team like the Longhorns. Just ask Texas A&M from last year. Texas is simply too overpowering on both sides of the ball and should easily take the win in Starkville.
Prediction: Texas 41, Mississippi State 14
Payton Blalock, Staff Writer
Texas took care of business throughout all four quarters of their matchup against Mississippi State last year, and I don’t see the Bulldogs’ homefield advantage being enough to change this year’s outcome. Even if quarterback Blake Shapen is still in good health by the time this game rolls around, the Bulldogs will have already been worn down by Tennessee, Texas A&M and Florida. In Arch Manning’s second start against this program, I see the Longhorns winning in a dominant fashion.
Prediction: Texas 42, Mississippi State 10