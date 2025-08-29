Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Preview: Score Predictions
Week 1 of the season features potentially one of the biggest games of the entire college football season as the Texas Longhorns take a trip up to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes to open the season.
The Longhorns are looking to get their 2025 season off to a big push in momentum and to enact some revenge after falling to the Buckeyes last season in the Cotton Bowl. As for the Buckeyes, they will look for a repeat victory over Texas and begin their quest to defend their national championship on a strong note.
The Longhorns On SI staff predict the Aug. 30 matchup between the Longhorns and Buckeyes.
Matt Galatzan - Publisher
The more I research this matchup and dive into the facts, the more I am confident about the Longhorns. On one side, Texas is breaking in a new offensive line and a new defensive tackle room. They also lack experience in the wide receiver room. But on the other side, the Buckeyes are breaking in entirely new offensive and defensive lines, a new running back room, a new QB who has 12 college snaps and other new starters on the defense.
In other words, both teams have alot of turnover. In my opinion, Texas has less to replace, and more established talent returning. Arch is going to be fine, and Texas should be able to run the ball better than last year with CJ Baxter returning. I also love the matchup between the Texas defense and Julian Sayin.
It's going to be close, but i've got Texas winning at the shoe by single digits.
Prediction: Texas 26, Ohio State 17
Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer
Both teams will find out a lot about themselves after this game, especially with the new pieces both the Longhorns and the Buckeyes are breaking in. I don't expect this game to be any explosive high-scoring affair; in fact, the game will more than likely be won in the trenches and with whoever's defense can make more players against the two inexperienced starting quarterbacks. This game should be close late into the fourth quarter, where I believe Texas could leave Columbus with a big road victory.
Prediction: Texas 24, Ohio State 21
Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer
In a battle of two inexperienced quarterbacks, it will come down to defensive play and the run games in this historic season opener. I think Texas has the edge on both those fronts. Despite being on the road, the Longhorns pull out a momentous first win, defeating the reigning national champions in an epic clash of college football powerhouses.
Prediction: Texas 24, Ohio State 16
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
This rematch of the CFP Semifinal from last year has the potential to deliver the game of the year, despite it being the first week of play.
Yes, the Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and the game will be in Columbus, but the Longhorns were able to hold their own quite well in high-pressure road matchups last year, and I don’t see that changing much this year. Give me the Horns in a barn burner.
Prediction: Texas 21, Ohio State 17
JD Andress - Staff Writer
In typical fashion, week one is always the most exciting and toughest to predict game of the year. In this clash between titans, roster turnover will be evident in both teams, but I think the Longhorns land on their feet better than the Buckeyes. Give me Arch to make a statement win.
Prediction: Texas 27, Ohio State 13
Payton Blalock - Staff Writer
It’s going to be tight, and I don’t see either team’s energy letting up, but I believe the Longhorns can achieve a different outcome tomorrow than they did back in January. Colin Simmons, Anthony Hil,l and company will slow down Ohio State’s offense to the best of their ability, and Arch Manning and his receivers will establish a rhythm by halftime. I also think running backs like CJ Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner will play crucial roles in helping this offense extend drives.
Prediction: Texas 20, Ohio State 17
Jon Alfano - Staff Writer
Now that we’re finally here, it feels more difficult than ever to accurately predict what might happen on Saturday. Texas probably has the slightly better roster on paper, but Ohio State has home-field advantage. Both teams will also be breaking in a ton of new pieces on the biggest stage of Week 1.
It’s really anyone’s guess what could happen at The Shoe, but I’ll pick the Longhorns to extract some revenge.
Prediction: Texas 21, Ohio State 20
Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer
Texas walks into Ohio State with a target on its back and the No. 1 ranking in the country on the line. With Arch Manning at quarterback and a revamped offense that may need a drive or two to find its footing, I don't think Texas gets off to the start it anticipates. The Longhorns will look to rely on their incredible defense to attack young Buckeye quarterback Julian Sayin and keep them in Saturday's game until Manning does find a rhythm and is able to put together some productive offense. Eventually, I do think they figure themselves out and walk away with a victory to open the season.
Prediction: Texas 24, Ohio State 17