Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners Way-Too-Early Preview: Score Predictions
Week 6 of the Texas Longhorns' 2025 schedule takes us to the Lone Star State, but a bit further north than usual, to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the annual rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.
Last year's game between the two schools was a testament to how well each team fared in their first season in the SEC conference, with the Longhorns' 34-3 win over the Sooners aligning well with their 7-1 regular season conference record, while the Sooners put up a struggling 2-6 record against their SEC foes.
The meeting is the 121st in the storied rivalry, with the Longhorns leading with 64 wins. Oklahoma has won 51 times, and the teams have tied in the game five times since their first meeting in 1900.
Texas vs. Oklahoma: Our Staff's Predictions
As the game sits just three months away, here is how the staff at Texas Longhorns On SI believes the showdown in Dallas will end up.
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Sooners return to the Lone Star State looking for vengeance after being embarrassed in last year's game against the Longhorns. Their run game is strong, and adding quarterback John Mateer will definitely help Brent Venables' game plan, but the Longhorn team is simply too well-rounded for any of it to make a difference, especially on defense. It won't be a blowout like last year's contest, but the Burnt Orange is taking the Golden Hat for the second consecutive year.
Texas 35, Oklahoma 24
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
The Sooners should be much better than last year, when they finished 6-7 and had basically no offensive firepower. The addition of quarterback John Mateer and running back Jayden Ott should help take Ben Arbuckle’s unit up a few levels.
Let’s be honest here, though, the Longhorns still have the better all-around roster, and by a considerable margin at that. This game won’t be as lopsided as last year’s 34-3 victory, but the team wearing Burnt Orange will walk away with another victory.
Texas 31, Oklahoma 20
Henry Hipschman, Staff Writer
Arch Manning gets his first taste of the Red River Rivalry as the starting quarterback and will impress. Texas is the best team to join the SEC from the Big 12 and they will prove that once again with a victory in Dallas. The defense will show out and have a shut-down performance over the Sooners.
Texas 34, Oklahoma 14
Ylver Deleon-Rios, Staff Writer
Last year's Red River Rivalry was a complete blowout that the Longhorns ran away with from the jump; however, I don't expect that same outcome this go around, especially with the addition of new quarterback John Mateer for OU. Texas should be riding high after what should be a tough-fought victory over Florida the week before. I expect the Longhorns to come out firing right away to gain control and momentum of the game, with the Longhorns coming out on top in the end.
Texas 31, Oklahoma 17
JD Andress, Staff Writer
A top-three rivalry in all of college football, and the Longhorns come in a week off a battle in the swamp against Florida. Oklahoma will be much improved this season, and this comes down to a coaching battle between Sarkisian and Venables, but the Longhorns just beat them out in an instant classic.
Texas 31, Oklahoma 28
Harrison Reno, Staff Writer
It is true, Oklahoma's team last year did have some things go against them. They had injury issues at receiver and upfront along the offensive line. Then there was the quarterback situation, which wasn't up to par with the last few years. However, even after they hired a new offensive coordinator and brought in a new quarterback to lead the offense. I still don't think they will have what it takes to pull what I'd expect would be an upset win over Texas.
Although the Longhorns do have unknowns of their own, I think the ceiling with this offense is a high one and will ultimately win out in Dallas.
Texas 38, Oklahoma 17