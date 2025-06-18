Texas Longhorns vs. UTEP Miners Early Preview: Keys to the Game
The Week 3 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and UTEP Miners should not shock fans in its result. Though the Longhorns are the heavy favorites and could walk away with a win by more than a few touchdowns, there is always some keys to the game heading into each week.
Attack the Miner's Quarterback Early
Last year's starting UTEP quarterback Skylar Locklear was not the most effective in Conference USA in 2024. At the end of last season Locklear had the third worst efficiency rating and yards per game of any quarterback in his conference, had the second-least passing yards and passing touchdowns, but he did throw only six interceptions. Assuming he gets the starting nod again this season, he will be facing a very talented Texas defense.
The Longhorns should have little trouble finding its way to the quarterback, especially with the loss of All-Conference USA offensive line honorable mention, Otis Pitts III. Locklear was only sacked 15 times last season, but with talented players such as Colin Simmons and Trey Moore rushing, the Longhorns could find themselves in the backfield often with Locklear.
Run the ball
UTEP played only two power five opponents last season, Nebraska and Tennessee, and in both matchups the Miner's lost by more than 33 points, in large part due to the run game. Against Tennessee, the Miner's allowed 241 rush yards and four rushing touchdowns, meanwhile against Nebraska to kick off the team's season, UTEP allowed 223 rush yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Texas, with the return of CJ Baxter as Texas' number one running back and Arch Manning who has demonstrated how well he can run the ball, have a talented backfield at its disposal that could run right through UTEP's defense.
Contain Kenny Odom
UTEP's offense is seeing the return of wide receiver Kenny Odom, perhaps the Miner's best weapon on that side of the ball. Odom was selected to the All-Conference USA second team and finished his season with the Miner's third most receptions, but led in receiving yards and touchdowns.
Against Tennessee last season he had eight receptions for 70 yards, including one catch for 34 yards. Texas, which likely has the best secondary Odom will face this season, will have to keep an eye on the UTEP receiver throughout the game.
Texas vs UTEP is slated for Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.