Texas Longhorns vs. UTEP Miners: Week 3 Preview
After an unfortunate 14-7 loss in week 1 against defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns secured their first season win in week 2 on Saturday, ending in a 38-7 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.
In game 2, Texas illustrated improvement following their offensive struggles in the season opener. However, their defensive errors persisted as Texas continued to rack up various penalties across both games, showcasing a major challenge point for the Longhorns.
So, will the Longhorns’ winning momentum carry into week 3, or will the UTEP Miners be able to hold their own on the Forty Acres? Here is everything you need to know about the Longhorns-Miners Saturday matchup.
UTEP Miners’ History
Currently sitting at a 1-1 split record, the Miners lost 28-16 in their season opener against Utah State, but dominated in week 2 with a 42-17 win over UT Martin. While the Miners only won 3 of their 12 games in the 2024 season, their defense shows — they’re a force to be reckoned with.
Last season, UTEP averaged 3.0 sacks per game, ranking 11th overall in sacks, and the unit has continued the trend this season. Across two games, the Miners have racked up 10 sacks and are tied at No. 1 in most sacks across college football.
In the offseason, the Miners added a five-star quarterback to their roster — Malachi Nelson. Initially signed with USC, Nelson transferred to Boise State for the 2024 season before ending up with UTEP this fall. So far, he has tallied up five touchdowns across 456 passing yards, and holds a completion percentage of 60 with the Miners.
First matchup since 2020
The Longhorns and Miners have only previously faced off six times, with the most recent being a Texas 59-3 win over UTEP in their 2020 season opener.
This Week 3 matchup could serve as a gauge on how the Longhorns are making adjustments and shaping up, as they dive further into the season and inch closer to SEC play.
In the season opener, quarterback Arch Manning struggled against the Buckeyes in finding a passing rhythm under defensive pressure. However, showcased improvement against the Spartans as he racked up five touchdowns across 295 passing yards.
With his match against the Miners’ defense and their knack for securing sacks, the game could function as a good index as to where Manning matches up against solid defensive pressure.
Further, with Nelson stepping up, whose numbers resemble Manning’s, Texas defense will have to hunker down on their excessive penalties while continuing to apply defensive pressure as they look to secure their second win of the season.
Taking place at their home field, the Longhorns will face the Miners on Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.