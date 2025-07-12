Texas Longhorns Wide Receiver Could be Approaching Breakout Year
The Texas Longhorns could easily claim their spot as the preseason No. 1 team when the polls are released in August.
The team has spent the past few years enduring pressure to perform, but the fire seems to be increasing in size and temperature this year. Following two back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances, the Longhorns look to make another playoff run and this time win it all.
This requires several key components to fill in to bigger roles. One player who could emerge as a breakout star this year is sophomore wide receiver Ryan Wingo.
Ryan Wingo's potential
Wingo, a former five-star recruit from St. Louis, Missouri, got a few opportunities last season to show his athletic capabilities. He caught 29 passes for 472 yards and two touchdowns, along with recording 100 rushing yards on only five carries.
In his college debut against Colorado State, he logged four receptions for 70 yards, making an immediate impact as a true freshman.
Even though he ranked seventh on the team in targets (55), these statistics demonstrate that he has the potential to deliver in a more prominent role as a sophomore.
Expert Eric Henry of 247Sports recently spoke positively of Wingo:
"I am very high on Ryan Wingo," Henry said. "If Ryan Wingo saw the number of targets that those two guys [Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and Alabama’s Ryan Williams] had, he would have had similar numbers. So Texas has that type of stud receiver on their roster."
With wide receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond having moved on from Texas, opportunities for Wingo should be more frequent in 2025.
Wingo's fellow wide receivers
He will share the position with a few others, including junior DeAndre Moore Jr. and freshman Kaliq Lockett. Moore posted 39 receptions, 456 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, and he looks to further establish himself this upcoming season. Lockett has not yet played at the collegiate level, but he distinguished himself as a five-star recruit and the No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2025.
Each of these players will work to get on the other end of quarterback Arch Manning’s passes, and the opportunity to become a star could be theirs for the taking. A lot of eyes will be on Manning this season, which means a lot of eyes will also be on his wide receivers.
More experience will be revealing, but Wingo could become a go-to this season for the Longhorns.