Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texas WR Xavier Worthy Named to PFF's 2021 All-True Freshman Team

    Worthy proved his dominance as a No. 1 receiving option during his first year as a Longhorn
    Author:

    When Xavier Worthy committed to play for Texas on April 24 of this year, the expectations were certainly high. 

    Rated as the No. 8 overall receiver in his class according to ESPN's 2021 rankings, the slender speedster had the skills to provide big playmaking ability to Steve Sarkisian's offense. 

    It's safe to say he did that and more during his true freshman season in Austin.

    On Tuesday, Worthy was named to Pro Football Focus' 2021 All-True Freshman Team. This comes after the Fresno, Calif. native was announced as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year this past Thursday. 

    Here's what Pro Football Focus had to say on Worthy's impressive freshman season. 

    Worthy was the Longhorns' No. 2 recruit in the 2021 cycle and the 62nd-ranked player overall in the class. He’s a 6-foot-2, 160-pound speedster and turned into the go-to option for Longhorns in the second half of the season due to a depleted wide receiver room. Worthy was targeted on 30.4% of his routes from Week 6 on as a true freshman — the ninth-highest rate among Power Five wide receivers. He made the most of the substantial workload, racking up 2.88 yards per route run and 17 receptions of 15 or more yards in that span. In all, Worthy earned an 80.3 receiving grade for the season

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17059176
    Play
    Football

    Longhorns' WR Xavier Worthy Earning More Recognition After Standout Freshman Season

    Worthy proved his dominance as a No. 1 receiving option during his first year as a Longhorn

    1 minute ago
    texas bevo basket
    Play
    Football

    Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Target Williams Backs off of Oregon Commitment

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    16 minutes ago
    Ewers
    Play
    Recruiting

    Transfer QB Quinn Ewers Schedules 40 Acres Visit

    Texas is right in the thick of the race for one of the transfer portal's top signal callers

    10 hours ago

    Worthy was arguably the top freshman receiver in all of Division 1 this past season and he has the stats to back it up. He led all freshmen in catches (62) receiving yards (981), and receiving touchdowns (12).

    In the Big 12 conference, he finished first in yards and touchdowns, while coming in at third in catches and fifth in average yards per catch (15.8). 

    An established elite pass-catcher headed into this offseason, Worthy will look to continue torching secondaries next season as the Longhorns aim for a bounce-back season.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17059176
    Football

    Longhorns' WR Xavier Worthy Earning More Recognition After Standout Freshman Season

    Worthy proved his dominance as a No. 1 receiving option during his first year as a Longhorn

    1 minute ago
    texas bevo basket
    Football

    Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Target Williams Backs off of Oregon Commitment

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    16 minutes ago
    Ewers
    Recruiting

    Transfer QB Quinn Ewers Schedules 40 Acres Visit

    Texas is right in the thick of the race for one of the transfer portal's top signal callers

    10 hours ago
    Maalik Murphy
    Football

    Future Texas QB Murphy Leads High School To State Finals

    Maalik Murphy shined against Long Beach Poly in the California Regional Division 1-A championship game

    Dec 7, 2021
    NFL
    News

    New NIL Program To Give Offensive Lineman $50K To Play For Longhorns

    The Longhorns fan base is hopeful of boosting their offensive line

    Dec 6, 2021
    caldwell
    Football

    Two More Longhorns To Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

    The roster overturn for Steve Sarkisian's Texas team continues to take shape

    Dec 6, 2021
    keondre coburn
    Football

    Texas DT Keondre Coburn To Return In 2022?

    Texas will return one of its top defenders in 2022

    Dec 6, 2021
    USATSI_15813619
    Men's Basketball

    How Much Did A&M Win Help Texas Women in the Top 25?

    The Texas women defeated Texas A&M in a Big 12-SEC Showdown, which helped them move up in the rankings

    Dec 6, 2021