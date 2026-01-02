Texas Longhorns Working to Secure Visit With Top Transfer WR Cam Coleman

The Texas Longhorns have experienced an eventful few weeks leading up to the opening of the transfer portal.

They have seen players announce departures at a variety of positions, some expected and others shocking.

With the portal finally in motion, it looks as though the Longhorns are heavily pursuing one difference maker to counteract some of the outflow.

Texas looking to bring in star SEC wide receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead the Mercer Bears 35-17 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 29, and the football world reacted accordingly. Coleman is On3’s top-ranked portal prospect, and ESPN has ranked him behind just one player.

On3’s Pete Nakos has reported that the Longhorns are working to bring the hot commodity on a visit, indicating that they will be pushing as hard as they can to bring him to Texas ahead of next season.

Those who have been following Texas football closely this past month understand the significance of obtaining a receiver like Coleman. They have lost two of their impact receivers to the portal, leaving a void in within the position group.

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is one of the two who will finish out his eligibility elsewhere, even after recording 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns last season. He averaged 14 yards-per-catch, and he brought a level of experience to the wide receiver room that they wouldn’t have had without him.

Wide receiver Parker Livingstone is the other to pack his bags for new opportunities, and his announcement to do so just one day before the portal opened left some in shock. The redshirt freshman logged 29 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns last season, but he could be looking to bolster his chances at improving his numbers with a different program.

It’s also possible that Livingstone’s late announcement following the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl meant that he knew the future could involve a new receiver like Coleman.

The Auburn transfer was the No. 5 recruit in the class of 2024 coming out of high school, and he has spent the past two seasons producing for the Tigers. However, given the fact that he has played for five starting quarterbacks during his time at Auburn, the receiver might hope to settle in at a school with a more stable situation offensively.

He could become a great resource for Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, joining an offense largely managed by head coach Steve Sarkisian himself. Texas has reached the College Football Playoff semifinal in two of the past three seasons, demonstrating their ability to perform in big moments.

If the Longhorns find themselves able to pin him down, Coleman could greatly contribute to their 2026 effort.