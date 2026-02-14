Texas WR Cam Coleman Announces Major NIL Deal

After making major headlines last month following a highly-anticipated transfer portal decision, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman is wasting no time when it comes to making the most of what will likely be his only year in Austin.

Coleman, who arrived to Texas this offseason after two years with the Auburn Tigers, has already been getting involved in winter workouts with his new teammates, the first necessary step toward potentially going on a championship-winning run.

But in the process, he's also expanding his network off the field by taking advantage of some massive NIL opportunities.

Texas WR Cam Coleman Lands New NIL Deal

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman stands in the huddle during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Per an announcement on his Instagram page, Coleman has signed an NIL deal with Crocs.

He posted a video of himself wearing some white crocs with burnt orange-colored bottoms to officially announce the partnership.

"All in with Crocs," Coleman wrote.

Take a look:

The NIL deals will certainly continue to flood in for Coleman as the offseason rolls on. Along with whatever amount he signed for with Texas football, he will also be making some significant money on endorsement deals before inevitably heading to the 2027 NFL Draft next offseason.

According to On3, Coleman currently has a $2.9 million NIL valuation, which puts him at No. 8 overall amongst all current college athletes.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is at the top of the list with a $5.4 million NIL valuation followed by BYU basketball guard AJ Dybantsa, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt among others.

Last year at Auburn, Coleman landed NIL deals with both Nike and SeatGeek. Considering what he did during his time with the Tigers, this wasn't much of a surprise.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates after scoring a touchdown defended by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In his two seasons at Auburn, Coleman posted 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Coleman isn't the only major addition to the Texas offense out of the portal this offseason. The Longhorns signed notable pieces to address their running back room and offensive line as well.

Joining Coleman are players like NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Wake Forest wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter, Western Kentucky offensive lineman Laurence Seymore, Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas, Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman and Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani.

Manning and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will have tons of new talent to work with this fall, highlighted by Coleman.