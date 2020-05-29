LonghornsCountry
Texas Makes List of Top Schools for Malcolm 'The Jet' Johnson Jr.

Chris Dukes

Texas is among the favorites in the race to land Alexandria, Virginia wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. 

The Longhorns made Johnson's top eight along with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Maryland, Florida and USC. 

Johnson is ranked the No. 38 receiver, No. 6 player in Maryland and No. 199 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

Watching his film: Speed kills and Johnson has it in droves. Like the best runners often do, he makes it look effortless. Johnson plays even faster than his 4.6 40-yard dash time would indicate and pulled off a 10.38 in the 100-yard dash last year while running track. His 4.2 shuttle time shows off his ability to reach top speed quickly. At 180 pounds, he's also extremely physical and can run his way through press coverage if teams make the decision to jam him. Johnson is one of those guys who could line up either on the inside or the outside depending on the situation and the matchup and with refinement he'll be able to run all the routes on any collegiate route tree. 

Where Texas stands: Many believe the hometown Maryland Terrapins are leading the way in this race, but Texas' inclusion shows they are still in the game at the very least. 

