Texas Makes Statement on the Recruiting Trail After Landing Commitment From Elite OL

The Texas Longhorns started off the recruiting cycle red hot, before entering a slower phase, and now they are showing signs of heating up again after making a statement and garnering a commitment from one of the top offensive linemen available.

Four-star offensive tackle Brian Swanson, one of the most sought-after recruits in the cycle, has committed to the Longhorns, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

He marks the third interior offensive lineman to commit to the Forty Acres, and the highest-ranked among the three commits for the Longhorns, as they continue to bolster their offensive line of the future.

What Makes Swanson an Elite Player

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Swanson is the prototypical interior offensive lineman, combining great arm length with size to block heavier interior defensive linemen at the next level. He is ranked as the No. 8 interior offensive line in the class, and a top-100 prospect overall.

Swanson's frame projects he could be an efficient offensive tackle as well, if he continues growing, but he is currently better suited for the interior of the offensive line. He shows great hands and an immediate first point of contact when engaging defenders and has the motor to get after downfield blocks on big plays.

Played for South Oak Cliff High School, where he was a critical piece of their offensive line, and recorded a 129-3 discus shot in track and field, showcasing his raw power potential.

How Swanson Will Fit in With Texas

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cameron Williams (56) lines up during the first half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As noted above, Swanson is the highest-ranked interior offensive lineman in the cycle committed to the Longhorns, and given how head coach Steve Sarkisian has been on record saying he feels about high school recruiting for that group, that is reason enough to believe that he feels highly about the ceiling for Swanson.

Seven of the current 15 offensive linemen on the roster are juniors or older, with the rest of them primarily being freshmen or redshirt freshmen. With the Longhorns looking to retool their entire group this offseason, and potentially doing it again next season, the Longhorns could have their young pieces emerge as depth options, while gaining invaluable experience.

With that said, the Longhorns have a multitude of tackles on the roster, and Swanson, being a perfect fit for the interior, could see early playing time in comparison to other options on the roster as well, especially as he continues to develop.

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