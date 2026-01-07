Texas OL Transfer Announces Commitment to Former Big 12 Rival

While Texas is still looking for that big transfer portal addition that will turn heads this offseason, the team is simultaneously losing some of its former players to opposing programs. Eighteen Longhorns from the 2025 roster entered the transfer portal, with one offensive lineman recently announcing his commitment.

Redshirt freshman Nate Kibble, who announced he would be entering the portal on January 3, has committed to Baylor for the 2026 season, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Kibble Departs As Texas Searches for New Offensive Linemen

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Nate Kibble (70) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nate Kibble joined the Longhorns as a three-star recruit in the 2024 class. According to 247Sports, Kibble was ranked as the No. 53 interior offensive lineman in his recruiting class and the No. 101 overall recruit.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, the Longhorns certainly lost some size in Kibble, but he never saw much playing time in his career with the Longhorns. During the 2024 season, Kibble did not see game action with Texas, leading to his decision to redshirt.

This past season, Kibble made his Texas debut against San Jose State, one of three appearances for the offensive lineman. Kibble also saw time against Sam Houston and Arkansas, but decided to leave Texas at the end of the season.

Kibble was one of three offensive linemen to enter the portal following the 2025 season, joining Connor Stroh and Neto Umeozulu. While Stroh and Umeozulu both saw more time than Kibble, Stroh was the only one of the three to start this season for Texas.

Umeozulu is currently the last of the three offensive linemen to commit, and remains undecided. With Stroh deciding to take his talents to Kansas, both he and Kibble will find themselves back in the Longhorns old conference, the Big 12.

While Kibble isn't the biggest loss Texas has suffered this offseason, it is a blow to the depth of the offensive line, a position group the coaching staff is looking to bolster. With interest from a few high-profile names in the portal, Texas is yet to secure any major commitment so far this offseason.

Despite the lack of commitments yet, the Longhorns are expected to have a significant impact on the portal and secure some of the nation's top talent as they aim for a return to the College Football Playoff next season. In the meantime, perhaps some younger talent will step up in the absence of the aforementioned Longhorns up front.