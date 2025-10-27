Longhorns Country

Texas PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Longhorns’ Win Over Mississippi State

After an intense overtime that saw an unsung hero, here’s a look at how the Longhorns graded out, according to PFF.

DJ Burton

Texas Longhorns defensive back Ryan Niblett (21) celebrates with teammates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ryan Niblett (21) celebrates with teammates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Something about Davis Wade Stadium turns the Mississippi State Bulldogs into title contenders, although they are rather unassuming on the road.

The Texas Longhorns have become the second-ranked team to need overtime to beat the Bulldogs on their own turf after the Tennessee Volunteers did it just a couple of weeks before. The win keeps the Longhorns’ playoff hopes alive and gave fans hope through the Manning injury with backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell’s heroic overtime touchdown pass.

With Texas now at 6-2, here is how the Longhorns graded out, according to PFF.

How PFF Graded the Texas Offense

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs the ball with head coach Steve Sarkisian during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Before suffering a concussion on the first play of overtime, quarterback Arch Manning had one of the better performances of his 2025 season. He finished the day with a 75.8 passing grade and a 69.9 rushing grade for his 346 yards, three touchdowns, and a single interception.

Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ offense:

  • QB Arch Manning, 81 snaps, 78.9 (overall grade)
  • LT Trevor Goosby, 83 snaps, 75.0
  • QB Matthew Caldwell, two snaps, 74.0
  • C Connor Robertson, 83 snaps, 71.8
  • RT Brandon Baker, 83 snaps, 68.5
  • LG Connor Stroh, 71 snaps, 67.2
  • WR Parker Livingstone, 44 snaps, 67.0
  • WR Emmett Mosley V, 54 snaps, 66.3
  • RB Quintrevion Wisner, 61 snaps, 65.3
  • WR Ryan Wingo, 68 snaps, 64.4
  • WR DeAndre Moore Jr., 50 snaps, 62.7
  • WR Ryan Niblett, three snaps, 60.7
  • TE Emaree Winston, one snap, 60.0
  • TE Spencer Shannon, 17 snaps, 58.7
  • HB CJ Baxter, 20 snaps, 57.6
  • RG DJ Campbell 65 snaps, 55.7
  • LG Nick Brooks, 30 snaps, 53.3
  • TE Jack Endries, 68 snaps, 51.9
  • TE Nick Townsend, 12 snaps, 45.4
  • TE Jordan Washington, 17 snaps, 45.2

How PFF Graded the Texas Defense

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ethan Burke
Texas Longhorns linebacker Ethan Burke (91) gets around Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Michael Tarquin (70) during the second quarter at the Cotton Bowl. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Defensive end Ethan Burke had one of the more impressive performances for the Longhorns’ defense. He recorded a 79.7 rush defense grade, a 77.9 tackle grade and a 67.0 pass rush grade. He recorded four tackles and one sack.

Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ defense:

  • DE Ethan Burke, 53 snaps, 77.5 (overall grade)
  • LB Anthony Hill Jr., 75 snaps, 74.7
  • OLB Trey Moore, 26 snaps, 72.1
  • OLB Brad Spence, 12 snaps, 70.8
  • CB Xavier Filsaime, 63 snaps, 69.0
  • DE Justus Terry, four snaps, 68.5
  • OLB Colin Simmons, 68 snaps, 68.3
  • DT Hero Kanu, 55 snaps, 65.4
  • CB Graceson Littleton, 72 snaps, 64.8
  • SS Jelani McDonald, 84 snaps, 64.0
  • DT Alex January, 46 snaps, 62.4
  • RE Lance Jackson, 25 snaps, 61.1
  • DT Lavon Johnson, nine snaps, 60.1
  • CB Jaylon Guilbeau, 79 snaps, 59.5
  • CB Malik Muhammad, 88 snaps, 59.2
  • DT Cole Brevard, 30 snaps, 57.3
  • SS Derek Williams Jr., 29 snaps, 57.2
  • CB Warren Roberson, eight snaps, 56.2
  • CB Wardell Mack, seven snaps, 53.4
  • RT Travis Shaw, seven snaps, 50.6
  • DE Zina Umeozulu, nine snaps, 49.7
  • DT Maraad Watson, 29 snaps, 44.4
  • MLB Ty’Anthony Smith, 37 snaps, 42.9
  • MLB Liona Lefau, 52 snaps, 42.8

