Texas PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Longhorns’ Win Over Mississippi State
Something about Davis Wade Stadium turns the Mississippi State Bulldogs into title contenders, although they are rather unassuming on the road.
The Texas Longhorns have become the second-ranked team to need overtime to beat the Bulldogs on their own turf after the Tennessee Volunteers did it just a couple of weeks before. The win keeps the Longhorns’ playoff hopes alive and gave fans hope through the Manning injury with backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell’s heroic overtime touchdown pass.
With Texas now at 6-2, here is how the Longhorns graded out, according to PFF.
How PFF Graded the Texas Offense
Before suffering a concussion on the first play of overtime, quarterback Arch Manning had one of the better performances of his 2025 season. He finished the day with a 75.8 passing grade and a 69.9 rushing grade for his 346 yards, three touchdowns, and a single interception.
Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ offense:
- QB Arch Manning, 81 snaps, 78.9 (overall grade)
- LT Trevor Goosby, 83 snaps, 75.0
- QB Matthew Caldwell, two snaps, 74.0
- C Connor Robertson, 83 snaps, 71.8
- RT Brandon Baker, 83 snaps, 68.5
- LG Connor Stroh, 71 snaps, 67.2
- WR Parker Livingstone, 44 snaps, 67.0
- WR Emmett Mosley V, 54 snaps, 66.3
- RB Quintrevion Wisner, 61 snaps, 65.3
- WR Ryan Wingo, 68 snaps, 64.4
- WR DeAndre Moore Jr., 50 snaps, 62.7
- WR Ryan Niblett, three snaps, 60.7
- TE Emaree Winston, one snap, 60.0
- TE Spencer Shannon, 17 snaps, 58.7
- HB CJ Baxter, 20 snaps, 57.6
- RG DJ Campbell 65 snaps, 55.7
- LG Nick Brooks, 30 snaps, 53.3
- TE Jack Endries, 68 snaps, 51.9
- TE Nick Townsend, 12 snaps, 45.4
- TE Jordan Washington, 17 snaps, 45.2
How PFF Graded the Texas Defense
Defensive end Ethan Burke had one of the more impressive performances for the Longhorns’ defense. He recorded a 79.7 rush defense grade, a 77.9 tackle grade and a 67.0 pass rush grade. He recorded four tackles and one sack.
Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ defense:
- DE Ethan Burke, 53 snaps, 77.5 (overall grade)
- LB Anthony Hill Jr., 75 snaps, 74.7
- OLB Trey Moore, 26 snaps, 72.1
- OLB Brad Spence, 12 snaps, 70.8
- CB Xavier Filsaime, 63 snaps, 69.0
- DE Justus Terry, four snaps, 68.5
- OLB Colin Simmons, 68 snaps, 68.3
- DT Hero Kanu, 55 snaps, 65.4
- CB Graceson Littleton, 72 snaps, 64.8
- SS Jelani McDonald, 84 snaps, 64.0
- DT Alex January, 46 snaps, 62.4
- RE Lance Jackson, 25 snaps, 61.1
- DT Lavon Johnson, nine snaps, 60.1
- CB Jaylon Guilbeau, 79 snaps, 59.5
- CB Malik Muhammad, 88 snaps, 59.2
- DT Cole Brevard, 30 snaps, 57.3
- SS Derek Williams Jr., 29 snaps, 57.2
- CB Warren Roberson, eight snaps, 56.2
- CB Wardell Mack, seven snaps, 53.4
- RT Travis Shaw, seven snaps, 50.6
- DE Zina Umeozulu, nine snaps, 49.7
- DT Maraad Watson, 29 snaps, 44.4
- MLB Ty’Anthony Smith, 37 snaps, 42.9
- MLB Liona Lefau, 52 snaps, 42.8