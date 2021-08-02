Sports Illustrated home
Texas Prospects React to Weekend Visit on Social Media

After a packed weekend in Austin, top prospects reflect on their weekend visit
Author:

Over the weekend, recruits nationwide gathered in Austin, Texas to visit Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

Most notably, on Saturday the Longhorns picked up a commitment from elite 2022 defensive end Derrick Brown.

Equally important, Jaylon Guilbeau and Jaydon Blue (both of whom de-committed) were back on campus on Saturday. Furthermore, Guilbeau was promoting himself and Bryce Anderson as a package deal. Anderson will decide between Texas and Texas A&M.

In addition, this visit affirmed Texas as one of the leading contenders for the services of elite offensive lineman Devon Campbell.

Here are some reactions from some of the most highly sought after recruits:

E7kapmXX0AMQNNo
Play
Football

Texas Prospects React to Weekend Visit on Social Media

After a packed weekend in Austin, top prospects reflect on their weekend visit

sam ehlinger
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Could Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Get Playing Time With Colts?

After starting training camp as the third QB on the depth chart, the former Texas stud could be in position to see playing time earlier than expected

brown.0
Play
News

Elite EDGE Derrick Brown Announces College Decision

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns landed a major commitment on Saturday afternoon

Now that Texas is joining the SEC, many of these uncommitted recruits may give the Longhorns a closer look.

Looking ahead, Texas will continue preparing for fall camp and the 2021 season. One key event to look for will be the quarterback competition between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, which will ultimately be settled by Sarkisian. 

Texas will open its season at home on September 4th against a dark horse Louisiana Lafayette football team.

