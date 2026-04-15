Texas QB Arch Manning Hid True Injury Timeline From Everyone

After sitting and waiting his turn for the previous two years, the 2025 college football season marked the beginning of the Arch Manning era with the Texas Longhorns.

Ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in 2023, the nephew of Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning chose the Longhorns over programs such as Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss among many other suitors. Despite the 2025 season being his first as the full-time starter, Manning was held to an ungodly standard, and was ridiculed for a slow start.

He ultimately turned things around, throwing for 3,163 yards with 26 touchdowns to seven interceptions, and also rushed for 399 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns. While the Longhorns missed the College Football Playoff, they were able to string together a 10-3 record.

Despite his overall strong year, Manning didn't always look like the confident quarterback that had fans calling for him to replace a senior in Quinn Ewers the year prior. The reason for that may have been revealed in a recent interview he did with On3's Chris Low.

Arch Manning's Foot Injury Occurred vs. Texas A&M in 2024

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

For context, Manning underwent surgery on his foot earlier in the offseason, and was limited at the start of spring practices. Considering he was sacked 23 times this past season, it wasn't shocking to hear that he didn't make it out unscathed. However, as confirmed in the interview with On3, Manning actually suffered the injury in 2024.

The injury came when he scampered in for a 15-yard touchdown in the regular-season finale against Texas A&M, which the Longhorns went on to win 17-7. As confirmed by Low, it was an injury that lingered all season, yet the third-year quarterback didn't take any time off.

“Manning said the initial injury to his foot occurred during the 2024 season against Texas A&M on his 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of the Longhorns’ 17-7 win over the Aggies. It’s something that lingered all last season.”



He played with a bum foot ALL SEASON!?… https://t.co/0GBoYyqZQS pic.twitter.com/BSCgD4DBHf — Michelle (@michellelynnn94) April 15, 2026

With Manning heading into the 2026 season with a clean bill of health, two new transfer running backs in Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown in the backfield, an upgraded offensive line, and one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country, headlined by Cam Coleman, the Longhorns are expected to be title contenders.

It wasn't shocking that they opened the 2025 season as the No. 1 team in the country, and it wouldn't be shocking if they begin the 2026 season in the same place.

The next time fans will get to see Manning is in Texas' open practice this weekend, but don't expect to see him running around all too much.

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