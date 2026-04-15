Arch Manning Gets Honest About Parker Livingstone's Controversial Departure

The Texas Longhorns experienced some tough transfer portal departures this offseason, as a number of players who had been with the program for multiple years left to play elsewhere.

But arguably the most controversial among these was the exit of wide receiver Parker Livingstone, a lifetime Longhorn who chose to join one of the team's biggest rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners. To no surprise, Texas fans immediately met Livingstone with hostility after the decision became public.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who was roommates with Livingstone last season, is hardly taking the same anger-filled approach that the fans are, but he admitted going to play for a heated rival is something he personally would never have done.

Arch Manning Surprised by Parker Livingstone's Move to Oklahoma

Parker Livingstone) runs drills during an Oklahoma (OU) football practice in Norman. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked about Livingstone's departure while speaking with the media on Wednesday, Manning didn't sugarcoat his feelings about the move.

“I was a little surprised," Manning said. "But Parker's a good guy. He's got a good family. We were roommates, so wish him all the best. Can't say I would have done the same thing, but wish him all the best, except for when we play them.”

Manning and Livingstone developed a solid relationship both on and off the field last season. The pair connected for Texas' first touchdown of the season on the road against Ohio State before doing the same thing again two times the following week in the win over San Jose State. That marked the best game of Livingstone's college career, as he finished with four catches for 128 yards and two scores.

Arch Manning on Parker Livingstone transferring to Oklahoma.



“We were roommates, so wish him all the best. Can't say I would have done the same thing, but wish them all the best, except when we play them.” pic.twitter.com/rhtYWarrIO — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) April 15, 2026

Livingstone eventually finished the season with 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns. He even threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Manning in Texas' blowout win over Arkansas late in the year.

Some fans have wondered if Livingstone was actually pushed out by the coaching staff knowing that Cam Coleman landing with Texas could be a strong possibility. It's likely we will never know the full story, but the Longhorn faithful probably won't think that justifies going to play for arguably the program's biggest rival.

All eyes will be on Livingstone when Texas and Oklahoma play at the Cotton Bowl for the annual Red River Rivalry on Saturday, Oct. 10 in the second SEC game of the season for both teams.

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