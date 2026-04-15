Arch Manning Gets Honest About Parker Livingstone's Controversial Departure
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The Texas Longhorns experienced some tough transfer portal departures this offseason, as a number of players who had been with the program for multiple years left to play elsewhere.
But arguably the most controversial among these was the exit of wide receiver Parker Livingstone, a lifetime Longhorn who chose to join one of the team's biggest rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners. To no surprise, Texas fans immediately met Livingstone with hostility after the decision became public.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who was roommates with Livingstone last season, is hardly taking the same anger-filled approach that the fans are, but he admitted going to play for a heated rival is something he personally would never have done.
Arch Manning Surprised by Parker Livingstone's Move to Oklahoma
When asked about Livingstone's departure while speaking with the media on Wednesday, Manning didn't sugarcoat his feelings about the move.
“I was a little surprised," Manning said. "But Parker's a good guy. He's got a good family. We were roommates, so wish him all the best. Can't say I would have done the same thing, but wish him all the best, except for when we play them.”
Manning and Livingstone developed a solid relationship both on and off the field last season. The pair connected for Texas' first touchdown of the season on the road against Ohio State before doing the same thing again two times the following week in the win over San Jose State. That marked the best game of Livingstone's college career, as he finished with four catches for 128 yards and two scores.
Livingstone eventually finished the season with 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns. He even threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Manning in Texas' blowout win over Arkansas late in the year.
Some fans have wondered if Livingstone was actually pushed out by the coaching staff knowing that Cam Coleman landing with Texas could be a strong possibility. It's likely we will never know the full story, but the Longhorn faithful probably won't think that justifies going to play for arguably the program's biggest rival.
All eyes will be on Livingstone when Texas and Oklahoma play at the Cotton Bowl for the annual Red River Rivalry on Saturday, Oct. 10 in the second SEC game of the season for both teams.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7