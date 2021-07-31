Elite EDGE Derrick Brown Announces College Decision

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns landed a major commitment on Saturday afternoon

The Texas Longhorns added another impressive name to their 2022 class on Saturday afternoon when Texas High (Texarkana, TX) edge rusher Derrick Brown committed to the program.

Brown picked the Longhorns over the Baylor Bears, the other member of the final two he released this spring.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Brown was also considering Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU, Ole Miss, Arizona State, and Florida State.

Brown comes to the Longhorns at a great position of need, with the recent departure of Joseph Ossai to the NFL. Texas added Ben Davis, Ray Thornton, and Ovie Oghoufo in the transfer market to help fill that role as well.

"They see me as a defensive end and outside linebacker," Brown told 247 sports this spring. "Like a hybrid type. I like that because I'm already doing it in high school. Sacking the quarterback makes money."

Last season with the Tigers, Brown Played all over the field on the defense, including defensive end and outside linebacker. Brown was also named to the Texas District 9-5A Division II first-team as a defensive end.

In 2020, Brown had 67 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Brown now because the 16th commitment of the Longhorns 2022 class, alongside Junipero Serra (CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy, Klien Cain (TX) running back Jaydon Blue, Lewisville (TX) wide receiver Armani Winfield, North Shore (TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Aledo (TX) safety Bryan Allen Jr., and Arlington Martin (TX) linebacker Trevell Johnson, Legacy (Tyler, TX) runningback Jamarion Miller, Ryan (Denton, TX) defensive back Austin Jordan, Frisco (Frisco, TX) offensive lineman Cole Hutson, Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ) defensive end Zac Swanson, Westlake (Austin, TX) offensive lineman Connor Robertson, Liberty (Henderson, NV) athlete Anthony Jones, Regents (Austin, TX) kicker Will Stoner, and Williams Field (Gilbert, AZ) long snapper, Lance St. Louis.

