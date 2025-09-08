Texas RB CJ Baxter Impressed by Arch Manning’s Response to Week 1 Struggles
After a Week 1 performance that left much to be desired against Ohio State, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was put in the social media blender.
In the loss to the now-No. 1 Buckeyes, Manning completed 17-of-30 passing attempts for 170 yards, one touchdown and an interception. On top of the numbers, he just did not pass the eye test as the prolific passer he was painted to be all offseason.
In Week 2, Manning figured it out and looked like the quarterback Texas fans expected. Manning’s rebound stood out to Longhorns running back CJ Baxter.
CJ Baxter on Arch Manning’s Response
Manning completely flipped the script against the San Jose State Trojans. He completed 19 of his 30 attempts for 295 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on an impressive 183.3 passer rating. He also rushed four times for 23 yards and a touchdown.
“[Manning’s response] was amazing,” Baxter said after the game. “We talked a bunch last week, and I told him he doesn't have to be Superman. I think everybody wants him to be Superman, but I told him he doesn't have to be Superman because he has guys around him that's going to help him. He just has to get the playmakers the ball and let them do the rest, and I think he did a great job with that today.”
Baxter did a better job at supporting Manning on the ground in Week 2, too. Against Ohio State, he carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards. Against the Trojans, he logged 13 rushes for 64 yards and an average of 4.9 yards per carry.
On top of Baxter, freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone also stepped up from Week 1 to Week 2. Against the Buckeyes, he recorded an impressive two receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown. Against the Trojans, he over doubled his yardage totals. He hauled in four catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the lopsided victory.
“I think the best part about today was [Manning] had fun,” Baxter said. “He was having fun and he plays his best when he's having fun.”
The Longhorns are set to host a program that also calls the Lone Star State home on Saturday when the UTEP Miners make the trip to Austin. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Central Time. The game will be the second-to-last before Texas opens SEC play with a road trip to play the Florida Gators.