Texas Longhorns WR Shows Absolute Confidence in Arch Manning
In just one week, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning went from having many call him the next great one to a bust waiting to happen.
OK, maybe that's dramatic, but it's hard to truly capture how much whiplash there was among the national media after last week's loss to Ohio State. After months of offseason hype, Manning had an underwhelming debut as the Longhorns' full-time starter against an elite defense, completing just 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Perhaps most deflating of all, the Longhorns didn't score a touchdown until there were just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Fortunately, he bounced back in Saturday's game against San Jose State, completing 19 of 30 passes for 295 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Some still need to see more before jumping back on the hype train, but the Longhorns' new top wideout never got off of it.
Parker Livingstone Says Arch Manning is Best QB in College Football
Following Manning's bounce-back performance, freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone, who's quickly emerging as a star this year, boldly claimed Manning to be the best quarterback in the country despite his inconsistent start to the season.
"Like I said, I think he’s the greatest quarterback when he’s out there playing his game," Livingstone told reporters afte the game. "He’s free, free-headed, free-minded. He’s the best quarterback in college football.”
Livingstone got the Longhorns going on Saturday when he caught a deep pass from Manning and took it 83 yards to the house. The Lucas, Texas, native then added another touchdown the following drive, finishing the day with four receptions for 128 yards and two scores.
“Anytime you get points on the board after a slow start, it feels good," Manning said. "We finally got some rhythm and defense started stepping up, too. We’ve just got to start quicker next week.”
More than anything, though, Livingstone was impressed with Manning's ability to bounce back after a rough performance in the season opener.
“I think it was fantastic," Livingstone said. "I think [Manning] had a great game, really versatile in the pass run game. He broke like three tackles, and he scored that, so that was awesome to see.”
Manning is going to be the center of attention for the Longhorns throughout the entire season, be it good or bad. As his connection with Livingstone continues to grow, though, there should be more good than bad.