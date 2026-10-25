Texas Receives Devastating Trevor Goosby Injury News

The Texas Longhorns got a bounce-back win to keep the season alive after handing the No. 7-ranked Ole Miss Rebels their second loss of the season

It was a season-shifting win that brought some energy back to the program, giving hope that the College Football Playoffs are still in play.

However, not everything about the win was good news, as star left tackle Trevor Goosby had to exit the game on a cart after suffering a knee injury. Now, it's official that he will miss the rest of the season due to that injury, according to Pete Thamel.

How Goosby Impacts the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) prepares to block during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that Goosby is one of the top offensive talents, if not the top, on a Longhorns roster that is loaded with players who have the potential to play on Sunday. The Longhorns' left tackle has been consistently mocked in the first round of NFL drafts, and has been as high up lately as a mocked top-10 pick.

Perhaps more importantly, for the Longhorns and quarterback Arch Manning, Goosby is the veteran leader of the group and the protector of the quarterback's blindside. It was his second year in the role, one that he earned praise for last season, and one in which he continued to be one of the best in the country at this season.

He went down with the injury in the first quarter against the Rebels and had to be carted off, unable to put any pressure on his leg. He wouldn't return until later in the contest, when he would arrive on crutches, making any possibility of returning zero percent.

Goosby also suffered a bone bruise to his knee during fall camp that would hold him out for the season opener against Texas State

Where the Longhorns Turn Now

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Andre Cojoe (77) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following the injury, Goosby was replaced by Andre Cojoe, a veteran of the program who suffered his own injury last season during fall camp. However, he struggled when entering the contest, allowing one sack, one quarterback hurry, and two pressures on 28 pass-block attempts.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has spoken highly of Cojoe before, including during fall camp when Goosby was sidelined with the bone bruise.

“I would argue there were two or three days this week you didn’t notice that it was him at left tackle, and that’s a great thing as an offensive lineman," Sarkisian said of Cojoe replacing Goosby during camp. "When you’re not noticing who it is, that just means the guy’s doing his job really well."

The Longhorns have a gauntlet remaining on the schedule, though, and with Goosby being sidelined early in the week, it should allow Cojoe more time to adapt to live reps once again, putting him in a better spot to succeed next week. However, replacing a potential top-10 pick is a daunting task, no matter the talent on the depth chart.

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