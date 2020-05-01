Texas Recruiting Target Picks Herm Edwards, Arizona State

Texas missed out on a defensive prospect today when South Oak Cliff's Jaydon Williams decided to commit to Arizona State and Herm Edwards.

The Longhorns were on the list of finalists along with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas, SMU and Arizona State.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Metroplex defender is the No. 63 OLB, No. 114 player in the state and No. 818 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: A speed rusher with a terrific first step, Williams often overwhelms offensive tackles with the speed that had him playing receiver before switching to defense. He flashes the type of athleticism that could make him an impact player at the Division I level. That being said, it's important to remember when watching Williams' tape that he has only been a linebacker for five games of his entire football career. His pad level is on the high side and he will have to continue to develop rip and swim moves to go along with his speed rush. He will also have to continue to develop in the weight room to tack on both mass and strength if he wants to be effective against the run at the college level. Williams may be a project, but he's got the kind of talent worth waiting for as long as he continues to work at it.

What it means for Texas: While the Longhorns are certainly missinog out on a talented player they are coming off their biggest recruiting week since landing five-star defensive lineman Alfred Collins back on National Signing Day in February. Texas found success at all levels of recruiting this week, getting a traditional commitment from three-star tight end Landen King, a transfer from Michigan's Tarik Black and a rare April commitment from a 2020 prospect in former Baylor signee Jahdae Barron.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI